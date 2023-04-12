Russians in the US and elsewhere press for peace

From ShareAmerica

Around the world and in the United States, people who identify as Russian continue to show support for the Ukrainian people and freedom.

To mark one year since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, many Russians in the United States took to the streets on February 24 to express their opposition, as they did shortly after the attack began.

Some held quiet candlelight vigils, while others sang songs for peace and chanted slogans against Vladimir Putin’s war.

In Washington, a demonstrator held a sign reading, I am Russian and I stand with Ukraine, while others held candles during a rally outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation. Earlier that day, thousands gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, making their way to the White House.

The Washington-based Free Russia Foundation said in a February 24 statement: We denounce the aggressive policy of the Putin regime as the root cause of this war. The non-profit foundation also launched a #NOTOWAR/#HETBOHE campaign to unite Russian voices around the world and call for an end to the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

Similar scenes played out in New York, where on February 23 an overwhelming majority of countries at the United Nations condemned the war and voted in favor of a resolution calling for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Above, a child holds a sign that says, I am Russian. I stand with Ukraine.

Worldwide connections

Dmitri Daniel Glinski, managing director of the Russian-speaking American Association for Civil and Human Rights in New York, said that in addition to New York City, diaspora rallies were held in Atlanta, as well as in Copenhagen, Denmark; Podgorica, Montenegro; and Hamburg, Germany, among other cities.

The non-profit network was created by Russian political exiles and other Russian-speaking American immigrants. Last year the organization created the Anti-War Round Table of the Ukrainian and Russian Diaspora. Glinski said the roundtable virtually connects people from all over the world on a regular basis to discuss the war, the prospects for freedom in the Russian Federation and ways to help people in both countries.

The organization recently published a directory of about 120 individuals imprisoned or under house arrest in Russia and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory in connection with their anti-war activities. The organization joins other groups, such as OVD-Info, in tracking the impact of wars on human rights inside Russia.

Miami, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Seattle were among at least 18 US cities where pro-peace rallies were held in February, according to The Anti-Corruption Foundation, a nonprofit originally founded by Aleksey Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and politician the opposition. was poisoned and then imprisoned for his dissent.

In Sacramento (above), rally participants held a sign reading Nemtsov’s Russian Bridge, a reference to Boris Nemtsov, a pro-democracy activist and prominent critic of Putin, who was shot dead in 2015 while walking across a bridge in Moscow.

The foundation said cities in 38 countries also held rallies, including Argentina, Finland, Israel, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Thailand.

The New York Times reported that across the globe, the Russian diaspora held rallies to protest Putin’s war in some 45 countries and 120 cities, including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Chicago; Melbourne, Australia; and Milan.

The importance of speaking

Every Russian protest is important, Abbas Gallyamov, a political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter, told the New York Times. Putin is doing his best to try to convince Russians that they all support him, so any evidence that is not true will hamper his game.

In California, Anna Berbeneva, originally from Russia, has spent the last year working alongside the Ukrainian people in the Sacramento area as part of the efforts of her organization, Voices of the Russian Opposition in Sacramento.

It is extremely important that all Russians speak up now, Berbeneva told KCRA 3TV. Berbeneva and her family fled Russia after her husband was arrested for protesting against Ukraine’s initial invasion of the Kremlin in 2014.

Berbeneva said she has many like-minded Russian friends who are also doing everything they can to help Ukraine win and we will continue to do so.