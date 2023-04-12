A long-term challenge for the Islamic Republic

Moreover, unlike the previous two rounds, where mostly working-class Iranians took to the streets over specific economic grievances, this latest round of unrest united different segments of society. The movement uniquely cut across class and ethnic divides, with 300 demonstrations recorded across the Kurdish areas of Iran, over 750 demonstrations in universities and high schools, nearly 90 in the affluent northern districts of Tehran, and dozens involving members of the Muslim community. the Sunni minority in poor areas. the eastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan. In addition, various segments of the Iranian diaspora, including ethnic and separatist groups, monarchists, secularists, and dissident Islamists, showed a unified front in opposition to the Islamic Republic. Around the world, hundreds of demonstrations were organized in support of the protest movement in Iran, including an October rally with around 80,000 participants in the German capital, Berlin, believed to be one of the largest demonstrations of the Iranian diaspora in history. Different segments of the Iranian diaspora have remained divided in their views of desired alternatives to the Islamic Republic and often lack a large enough support base within Iran to enable them to play a leadership role. However, they have increasingly been given a platform in public forums in the US and Europe and now have a stronger voice in seeking intensified international pressure on Iran.

How the demonstrations turned violent

The demonstrations following Amin’s death were also significant in terms of the level of violence, not only by the security forces, but also by the demonstrators. While the 2009 Green Movement demonstrations were largely a peaceful pursuit of civil and democratic rights, in the last two rounds of demonstrations, discontent increasingly manifested itself in violence. Almost 50% of the November 2019 demonstrations were violent. The high levels of violence appear to have been the result of a spontaneous outburst of destructive activity within days, where demonstrators vandalized hundreds of gas stations in response to rising fuel prices and set fire to government sites and regime-linked banks.

During the latest round in 2022, ACLED records over 400 violent demonstration events, more than any annual total recorded in Iran since ACLED coverage began in 2016 (see chart below). The violence also came with a higher level of reported premeditation in the use of violence by demonstrators. Notably, ACLED records widespread use of Molotov cocktails during unrest, with nearly 70 cases of such violence reported in 23 provinces between mid-September and December 2022. Despite the lull in demonstrations, Molotov cocktail attacks have continued into 2023, with over 30 such incidents recorded at the beginning of April. The increasingly defiant rebels not only used Molotov cocktails against security forces during demonstrations, but also attacked Basij bases, the homes and offices of security personnel and government officials, religious seminaries and mosques. Video tutorials on making Molotov cocktails were widely shared on Iranian social media, while home addresses of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij forces, as well as mosques used by the Basij to rest and regroup, were reportedly published on the dark web. Along with riot police units, the Basij were the main forces involved in quelling riots in most provinces, while IRGC forces were engaged in crackdowns in Baluchi and Kurdish provinces. The Basij Force is a paramilitary unit of the IRGC – a branch of the Iranian armed forces tasked with protecting the regime against internal and external threats.

Overall, at least 46 Basij, IRGC and police personnel were killed during violent demonstrations between mid-September and December 2022, a significantly higher figure compared to previous rounds of unrest. While many of them were beaten to death or killed with cold weapons, nearly half of them were killed with firearms. Additionally, over a dozen security forces were shot dead during armed clashes or while off duty during the unrest phase. Three more attacks on security forces were reported in 2023 between January and the first week of April. This included the killing of an IRGC force with a leading role in suppressing demonstrators in Mahabad on 17 March. and the shooting in early April of a security operative allegedly involved in the arrest of a demonstrator in Tehran, later sentenced to death and executed. The largest number of incidents involving the use of firearms were reported in Kurdish areas, which also bore the brunt of some of the regime’s harshest crackdowns (see the charts below). However, it is not clear to what extent these incidents were linked to organized armed groups.

No group has claimed responsibility for these events and armed opposition groups have denied any involvement. Iranian authorities, however, accuse Kurdish armed groups in northern Iraq of smuggling weapons into the country and fomenting unrest, claiming they have seized over 8,000 weapons, including more than 6,000 combat weapons, since the unrest began. Also, former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton suggested in a November 2022 interview that the opposition inside Iran was arming itself with weapons stolen from Basij forces as well as smuggled across the Kurdish border. Reported use of firearms in central parts of Iran (eg Isfahan, Hamadan, Qazvin and many others, as illustrated in map below) signifies a new trend regarding the escalation of violence across border areas.

It should also be noted that many people own weapons in traditional tribal areas, including the Baluchi and Arab border regions, which makes their use more permissible. The gunman involved in the deadliest incident involving the deaths of civilian and security forces on September 30 in Zahedan – despite initial claims by Iranian authorities about the involvement of Jaysh al-Adl – was a Baluchi individual with no known political affiliation . He is believed to have been involved in a clash with IRGC forces following the spread of violence in the city after security forces opened fire on demonstrators and worshipers earlier in the day.

A crisis over?

Nationwide demonstrations largely faded in 2023, and there are no signs that the Iranian regime faces an immediate threat of collapse. The last round of demonstrations did not turn into an organized movement, without coordination, leadership and strategy. While the movement enjoyed support from the wider society, the number of those demonstrating has remained small. The older generation, many of whom had participated in Green Movement demonstrations in pursuit of narrower political demands, largely stayed off the streets. With the absence of a leadership that offers a concrete political roadmap for the future and a viable alternative to the Islamic Republic, many remain wary of calls to end the regime, especially those who lived through the last revolution and saw the consequences of his. Fear of civil war and uncertainty similar to the situation in Syria continue to act as strong barriers for many Iranians to actively join the protests.

Moreover, calls for strikes went largely unheeded by important sectors, including bazaar traders and oil workers, groups that were instrumental in toppling the Pahlavi regime in 1979. This is likely due to several factors beyond any government threats, including the recent wage increase the government has given to the public sector, as well as the dire state of the economy that has made it very difficult for traders and shop owners to go on strike. Difficult economic conditions are also likely to prevent segments of the working class, who were at the forefront of the previous two rounds of demonstrations, from joining an extended period of demonstrations in pursuit of civil rights. But a further deterioration in Iran’s already dire economic situation after decades of mismanagement, corruption and sanctions could lead to a convergence of political and economic discontent and more intense outbreaks of unrest.

The latest wave of demonstrations that began after Amini’s death also illustrates that younger generations are increasingly willing to openly oppose the regime. Despite the high risk of repression and the lack of weapons among most demonstrators, many participants showed little concern in resisting the security forces. With the government significantly curbing morality policy activities, and women increasingly appearing in public without their headscarves, a generation of teenagers has now experienced the transformative impact of collective action. As the Iranian government has extinguished hope for meaningful reform, the demonstrations have moved remarkably from the peaceful calls of the Green Movement in 2009 for reform to more violent agitation for substantive change. The increase in the use of firearms against security forces in recent months, although still sporadic and in small numbers, is a warning sign of a continuing cycle of violence in the district and may suggest the possibility of increased armed activity there. the future.

Developments in regions with dominant ethnic and sectarian minorities, particularly Kurdish, Baluchi and Arab areas, where opposition groups have previously launched sporadic attacks against the government should also be closely watched. The demonstrations have so far been largely an internal movement. However, in the event of an escalation of unrest in the future, armed opposition groups, including Kurdish armed groups based in northern Iraq, may decide to renew their attacks on Iranian military and government targets. However, armed resistance in a border area is unlikely to cause a domino effect at the national level; a move seen as a separatist bid for territory is likely to be marginalized and lack wider public support. Moreover, the powerful IRGC will retain its kinetic advantages, such as heavy armor and fighter jets, and a guerrilla movement is unlikely to significantly challenge the regime. However, dealing with domestic unrest would force Tehran to turn inward and could weaken its position in the region.

Finally, the conflation of internal unrest with Iranian governments’ support for Russia in its war against Ukraine has significantly tarnished Iran’s public image globally. Even European governments that traditionally support diplomacy with the Islamic Republic have adopted harder stances, making meaningful rapprochement between Iran and the West very difficult. Facing challenges on multiple fronts, it remains to be seen whether the leadership in Iran will be willing to make any meaningful compromises. Authorities are showing signs of ambivalence by freeing several dozen high-profile prisoners in an apparent attempt to appease the public during executions and curbing morality policing while enforcing a dress code through others. that is, including closing businesses. However, the gap between what the ruling elite can or wants to provide and the demands of the population may have become so insurmountable that instability is likely to increase.