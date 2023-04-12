Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on Mali





Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis

Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

April 12, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you, Special Representative Wane, for your information. We are pleased to see that the Secretary-General’s report focuses on the four parameters included in the UN’s strategic review of MINUSMA. These are essential benchmarks for assessing the ongoing sustainability of this mission. We call on the transitional government of Mali to demonstrate immediate progress in political transition, implementation of the Algiers Agreement, MINUSMA’s freedom of movement and the ability of the missions to implement its full mandate, including the rights provisions Human’s. I must say that it is unacceptable that the Malian authorities refused about 300 requests for flights during the reporting period. This threatens the safety and security of peacekeepers serving in Mali and hinders their ability to implement their mandate. While we fully support MINUSMA’s efforts to resolve these restrictions, we emphasize the obligations of transitional governments under the Status of Forces Agreement to guarantee MINUSMA’s freedom of movement and access. We are deeply concerned by the transitional governments decision to expel MINUSMA’s human rights chief. We condemn the continued obstruction of UN human rights mandates in Mali and reject the assertion that human rights are being politicized. This Council has mandated MINUSMA to report impartially on the human rights situation in Mali, and interference with its ability to carry out that mandate is unacceptable. We call on the mission to ensure that all information sharing arrangements are in full compliance with the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy. We are also very concerned that the Malian transitional government did not grant visas to the UN Panel of Experts in Mali. Without on-the-ground reporting from the Panel, the Sanctions Committee is affected. We call upon all members to cooperate with the Panel of Experts and facilitate their journey. As we mark the one-year anniversary of the civilian massacre in Moura, we are disappointed that the UN has not released its report on the incident. The people of Mali deserve an honest and transparent account of this incident and of all allegations of human rights violations and abuses within their borders. Furthermore, this Council must have all the facts in hand before entering into negotiations to renew MINUSMA’s mandate. While we are concerned about the postponement of the March 9 constitutional referendum, we nevertheless applaud the preparations and progress made by the transitional authorities in meeting an ambitious election deadline. We offer our full support to MINUSMA and its UN partners as they provide critical technical assistance and capacity-building support to ensure that Malians can safely go to the polls and see the successful restoration of constitutional order. The lack of progress towards resuming the normal functioning of the implementation mechanisms of the Algiers Agreement is also a significant concern. The tireless efforts of MINUSMA, the Algerian government and international mediation to revive these mechanisms are commendable, but the responsibility for overcoming the impasse lies with the signatory armed groups and the transitional authorities. Parties must demonstrate renewed commitment to the Agreement. As the Secretary-General wrote in his review of the mission, the success of MINUSMA depends on the full cooperation of the Malian authorities. It would be irresponsible of the Security Council to continue to deploy peacekeepers in conditions where they cannot succeed. We call on the transitional government of Mali to end its restrictions on MINUSMA and demonstrate that it will fulfill its political commitments. ###

