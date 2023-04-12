Small circles of DNA are the main drivers of cancer, finds the international study led by Stanford Medicine | News Center





If a gene is carried in ecDNA, it is most likely relevant to cancer, Chang said. These circuits are not only giving us new targets for cancer diagnosis and drug development; they are also teaching us what is important for tumor growth. What to watch next The researchers are planning to explore more about how ecDNAs arise in cancer cells and how they work together to create proteins that promote cancer cell growth. They found that cancers with ecDNA could also have mutations in a protein called p53. Sometimes called the gatekeeper of the genome, p53 temporarily halts the cell cycle to allow cells to repair damage or mutations in their DNA before they begin to divide. We want to learn more about the landscape of ecDNA in precarcinogens and the risks it poses, Mischel said. We also want to know if we can stop its formation or activity; how to improve our ability to detect their presence; how they affect the immune system; and whether there are opportunities for new, novel therapies. There is much more to learn and our team is excited to tackle all of these issues. But what we do know for sure is that these little circles of DNA are a very big deal in cancer. Mischel is a Stanford Cancer Institute Fellow, Professor and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Pathology, and a Sarafan ChEM-H Institute Scholar. Chang is a member of the Center of Excellence in Genomic Science, Stanford Bio-X, the Stanford Cancer Institute, the Wu Tsai Neuroscience Institute, and the Maternal and Child Health Research Institute. Researchers from Sungkyunkwan University in Korea, the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Arizona State University and the University of Washington also contributed to the study. The study was funded by the Cancer Grand Challenges Partnership, the National Institutes of Health (grants OT2CA278688, OT2CA278635, OT2CA278683, OT2CA278649, RO1-CA238379, U24CA264379, RO1GM114362, PO1CA91955, P30CA015704, RO1CA237208, R21CA256575, R33CA236681, P30CA034196, R21NS114873, RO1ES030993- 01A1, RO1ES032547-01, P30CA023100, RO1DE026644, P30CA023100, HHSN261201200031I and UG1CA242596), Cancer Research UK, National Medical Tumor Research Council UK, National Brain Tumor Medical Research Council and National Brain Tumor Council1 Brain Research2 Project, a grant of the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the Korean Ministry of Science, and the American Association for Cancer Research Stand Up to CancerAmerican. Mischel is a co-founder, chairs the scientific advisory board of and has an equity interest in Boundless Bio. He is also an equity advisor to Asteroid Therapeutics and is an advisor to Sage Therapeutics. He is co-filing a patent application for this work (US patent application number 17/746,748). Chang is a co-founder of Accent Therapeutics, Boundless Bio, Cartography Bio, and Orbital Therapeutics, and he is an advisor to 10X Genomics, Arsenal Biosciences, Chroma Medicine, and Spring Discovery. [Disclosures for non-Stanford authors are available in the research article.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2023/04/ecDNA-cancer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related