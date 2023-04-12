Rich countries are increasingly the recipients of their own aid, according to OECD DAC data





Rich countries continue to be recipients of large amounts of their own aid, according to new statistics published today by OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) – a large group of donor countries. According to preliminary data for 2022, total official development assistance (ODA) increased to $204 billion in 2022 – an increase of 13.6 percent. However, most of the increase is due to the reception of refugees in donor countries (US$29 billion, equivalent to 14.4 percent of total ODA), which has increased since the Russian war in Ukraine. This is also due to donor countries charging their ODA budgets for excess vaccines that were stockpiled, then donated to poor countries ($1.5 billion); and debt relief for part of the loans that recipient countries are repaying (US$116 million). All this has increased ODA levels. Today, 48 CSOs, including Eurodad, have published a STATEMENT responding to the data, calling current levels of ODA insufficient rather than ODA. Nerea Craviotto, Senior Policy and Advocacy Officer at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad), said: Today’s numbers are nothing to celebrate. Increasing ODA levels in 2022 do not meet the challenges facing the world today and they still stand at just 0.36 percent of GNI. The ‘all-time ODA highs’ reported for 2022 are largely reflective of a single humanitarian crisis faced by many DAC donors: hosting Ukrainian refugees. The sums needed to address the polycrises had to be significantly higher. Over the past decade, DAC members have made a series of deals, mostly under the guise of ODA modernization – and mostly behind closed doors – that have undermined the reliability, integrity and solid reputation of the OECD’s DAC statistics. A look at country programmable aid shows that the increase in ODA in recent years has not translated into greater amounts of resources reaching countries and regions in the global south. In fact, these resources are declining. OECD DAC data show that between 2011 and 2021, countries and regions in the Global South received an average of only 40 percent of total ODA, while an average of 10 percent went to humanitarian aid operations. Furthermore, after more than fifty years of donors failing in their aid pledges in the Global South, the aid debt (the accumulated amount of ODA was not delivered, following the failure of donors to fulfill their aid pledge 0.7 since 1970) has grown, reaching USD 6.5 trillion in 2021, according to Oxfam Craviotto said: The role of the OECD’s DAC and its members in maintaining the integrity of ODA has drawn increasing criticism. One way forward would be to revise its governance structures and give countries in the global south a direct say. Such a move is critical to shifting the power dynamics behind the donor-recipient relationship and overcoming the colonial legacy with which ODA is often associated. Moreover, improving transparency in the decision-making of DACs is important to regain some level of trust. Last week, the OECD DAC met again to discuss the reporting of Private Sector Instruments (PSIs) such as loans and guarantees to the private sector, such as ODA. Craviotto said: This erosion of the rules governing ODA must stop. Without greater ambitions in meeting international financial commitments and improving the quality of ODA, the Sustainable Development Goals, set in 2015, simply will not happen. ENDS Media contact: Julia Ravenscroft, Communications Manager, Eurodad: [email protected]/ +44 7958 184 695.

