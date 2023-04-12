International
Canadian nursing schools make Indigenous training part of curriculum – News
When graduate nurses accept their degrees at universities and colleges across Canada in the future, it will be with a deeper understanding of the history of colonialism in Canada.
And when they begin their work at the bedside, caring for patients of Indigenous heritage, it will be with a better appreciation of their culture and needs, and with more sensitivity to racism.
This is thanks to the work of Dr. Holly Graham and five other Indigenous Health Chairs in Nursing in the country. They are partnering with the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) to offer a series of five virtual seminars to CASN member schools. Topics are: Anti-Indigenous Racism, Cultural Humility, Cultural Safety, Indigenous Peoples’ History and Implementation of Call to Action #24.
Dr. Graham and the other chairs were also part of a review and revision of CASN’s Accreditation Guidelines for graduate, nurse practitioner and practical nurse education programs, which resulted in the inclusion of a standard requiring schools of nurses to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action 24 in each of these programs across Canada.
Call no. 24 states: “We call on medical and nursing schools in Canada to require all students to take a course that addresses Aboriginal health issues, including the history and legacy of residential schools, the United Nations Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Treaties and Aboriginal rights, and Indigenous teachings and practices. This will require skills-based training in intercultural competence, conflict resolution, human rights and anti-racism.”
The Truth and Reconciliation Workshop Series for Nursing Faculty will assist nursing schools in its implementation.
“After I took a postgraduate course given by Dr. Verna St. Denise, an expert in anti-racist education, has always said that if I had the chance, I would bring anti-racist education to the nursing profession,” said Dr. Graham. “So when I was assessed in the Indigenous Research Chair, that was one of the first things I started doing as part of reconciliation and supportive mentoring.”
Dr. Graham is an Associate Professor in the USask College of Nursing and a Doctorate Registered Psychologist. She became a nurse in 1985 and worked in northern communities before returning to school for further degrees.
“I am very excited that nursing schools will be required to respond to TRC Call to Action #24, as this will ensure that all nursing students receive this content as part of their education theirs.”
Dr. Graham said this gives her hope that all future nurses will be educated to understand the country’s colonial history and understand the context in which Indigenous health has emerged.
She said health disparities between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples are the result of colonization and ongoing processes and policies that exist.
“And I think when people realize that we’ve all inherited this history and realize that we’ve come to see people in different ways depending on how we’ve been educated, we can start to unlearn that behavior and to move towards equal care for all. ” she said.
Before starting the seminar series, Dr. Graham along with a group of Indigenous nurses had established an Indigenous Nursing Professional Practice Group (PPG) whose purpose is to educate, collaborate and enable all Saskatchewan nurses to work together to address current health disparities among peoples Indigenous and non-Indigenous and to facilitate a platform for direct communication between the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan (CRNS) and Indigenous nurses in this province.
The group is called kā-wīci-pimohtēmāt (pronounced: gaah-weechi-bimohte-maat) PPG, which is a Cree word that translates to a person who walks with others on their journey.
“Part of my plan when I took over as Speaker was to lobby for policy change, which we have now successfully done,” said Dr. Graham. “And my plan was also to work with the Saskatchewan College of Registered Nurses to find a platform for Indigenous nurses to communicate with each other and with CRNS, and provide some resources for education, and that led to the development of website.”
The website has various categories and an abundance of literature and resources.
“CRNS has been very supportive throughout the process of creating the Indigenous PPG and has encouraged the entire nursing membership to use the resources and will count time spent on this website toward continuing education credits,” Graham said.
She said this new resource will be a key support for undergraduate nursing students, graduate students and practicing nurses to connect, collaborate and work together to improve Indigenous health and wellbeing.
Visit the website at: https://indigenousnursesppg.ca/
Other Indigenous Health Chairs in Nursing who worked with Dr. Holly Graham are:
- BC Lisa Bourque-Bearskin PhD, RN
- MN Wanda Phillips-Beck, PhD, RN
- QC Amelie Blanchet-Garneau, PhD, RN
- NS Margot Latimer, PhD, RN
- NB Jason Hickey, PhD, RN
The chairs are funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and are made possible through the sponsorship of the Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health (IIPH), the Institute of Gender and Health (IGH) and the Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF), in partnership with the United Nations Health Authority First (FNHA), Fonds de la Recherche du Quebec — Santé (FRQS), Research Manitoba, New Brunswick Health Research Foundation (NBHRF), Nova Scotia Health Research Foundation (NSHRF) and Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation (SHRF).
