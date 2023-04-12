Notice of public hearing – May 1, 2023





A public hearing to consider the following proposed bylaws will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 18:00. This hearing can be viewed and heard in person at City Hall, 8645 Stave Lake Street, Mission and on the City’s live webcast. Any person who believes that he is affected by a proposed bylaw shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard. View the Notice of Public Hearing HERE Participation in this public hearing can be done by: attending in person at Council Chambers at City Hall, 8645 Stave Lake Street, Mission, BC

virtual attendance via Zoom webinar visit ca/public hearings for details and instructions

written submissions forwarded by: email info@mission.ca with PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS as the subject, or regular mail or delivery to Corporate Officer, PO Box 20, 8645 Stave Lake Street, Mission, BC, V2V 4L9

All written comments must include the name and address of the writer, which will become part of the public record. All written submissions must be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023. By-laws to consider: 1. ZONING AMENDMENT OF LEGAL LAW 6172-2023-5949(109) File: R21-032 The purpose of the by-law is to zone the subject property located at 33280 Northmount Terrace (shown on the maps below) from Urban Residential Zone 558 (R558) to Urban Residential Secondary Dwelling Zone 558 (R558s) to allow for a secondary dwelling unit. For more information see: Information Pack – R21-032 2. ZONING CHANGE LAW REGULATION 6175-2023-5949(111) File: R21-047 The purpose of the by-law is to zone the subject property located at 7978 Weatherhead Court (shown on the maps below) from Urban Residential Zone 558 (R558) to Urban Residential Secondary Dwelling Zone 558 (R558s) to allow for a secondary dwelling unit. For more information, see: Information Pack – R21-047 After the public hearing, the Council will not receive further information or submissions and may consider advancing the bylaws for additional reading. Copies of proposed by-laws and reports relating to these by-laws may be inspected at City Hall, 8645 Stave Lake Street, Mission, BC, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: 30 p.m., from Friday, April. 14, 2023 to Monday, May 1, 2023. Information is also available on our website at mission.ca by searching for Public Hearing Information. For more information regarding these bylaws, please contact Planning at 604-820-3748. Corporate Officer Dated Mission, BC

on April 4, 2023.

