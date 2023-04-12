International
International crime ring targeting wealthy Connecticut communities
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) An international crime ring targets wealthy communities in the Farmington Valley, but the culprits aren’t from Connecticut.
News 8 has learned from police that these thieves have come to the state before and will be back. Their models are the same. They strike when you’re not home and take your most valuable possessions within minutes.
Finola Stenson thought the wind was breaking the glass on her back door, but when she went upstairs to her bedroom, she soon learned burglars were to blame.
“They went down this way, apparently, around, onto the deck, smashed the glass with a hammer, into the house, into the master bedroom,” Stenson said.
She said the thieves stuffed valuables into pillows and a suitcase and made off for 10 minutes.
“I had a huge collection of Louis Vuitton bags,” Stenson said. “They were stolen. Lots of jewelry. I had a lot of sentimental jewelry from Ireland from my parents. Everything is gone.”
What is also gone is their sense of safety and security within their Avon home.
“It’s not just a robbery,” she said. “It’s a violation of our home and the way we’ve lived here for 12 years, so happy with our family. It has changed dramatically.”
The theft is part of a string of burglaries in Avon between January 30 and February 15 this year.
Avon Police Chief Paul Melanson believes the South American burglary ring carried out these crimes.
“We’re going to have more victims because we know these are professionals and they’re going to keep coming back,” Melanson told News 8.
He said the group had terrorized Connecticut in the past and their MO remains the same. They choose the path of least resistance, narrowing down to homes where no one seems to be there.
“They’re coming in through sliding glass doors or second-story windows,” Melanson said. “They steal jewelry, maybe expensive bags, and get high-priced items.”
The police chief said they travel in groups and are often unarmed and not deterred by home security systems.
“They don’t stay in one area long enough to be caught red-handed,” Melanson said. “They hit a zone and move on.”
Farmington was also hit.
“We have an active case right now that appears to be connected to Avon,” said Farmington Police Lt. Matt Corcoran. “That happened about two months ago.”
But Farmington police also have a case stemming from October 2021. Members of the South American Burglary Group allegedly burglarized a home on Pequabuck Lane. According to police, a safe containing approximately $250,000 in cash, a small amount of jewelry and coins was stolen from the master bedroom.
“They were able to identify the four suspects,” Corcoran said. “They were able to get an arrest warrant for everyone. One actually appeared in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
Jorge Matias Vasquez-Miranda was arrested and extradited to Connecticut. A second suspect was deported back to Chile by Homeland Security. The other two suspects remain at large.
“People are not connected to the area,” Corcoran said. “They will come to an area they don’t know, commit a crime and then leave. So it’s very difficult. They may have fake documents. They may never be in our criminal justice system. It is not individuals who do this. It’s more of a criminal trend.”
This is why information sharing is so critical.
“Our detectives worked with many other agencies, especially the NYPD, Homeland Security, sheriff’s offices,” Corcoran said.
People who were victims of these crimes say neighbors should also share information. Stenson and her husband, Paul, would like it that way.
“Everyone is online and connected. There are all these chat groups,” said Paul Stenson. “Get these messages out there: ‘There are bad people or bad groups in the neighborhood.’ Then people will look and pay attention. We weren’t paying attention.”
Police urge everyone to take critical steps to protect themselves and their homes, including:
- Being alert
- Use of automatic lights
- Let your neighbors know when you’re out of town
- Disallowing mail collection
- Be careful on social networks
