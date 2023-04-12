Are the rich causing water shortages with swimming pools? A new study says yesExBulletin



Swimming pools, flower gardens, indoor fountains and the city dwellers who can afford them are the main factors behind the increasingly severe water crises plaguing cities, says an international research team.

Published in the magazine The sustainability of natureA new study found that socio-economic inequality is as influential as climate change and population growth when it comes to explaining why the water supply in so many cities is shrinking.

“There are certain individuals with the power to decide how to manage water who also use more water,” said lead researcher Elisa Savelli of Uppsala University in Sweden. “Even with something as simple as water, it’s unfair. Some social groups have access to a lot, and some social groups have very little.”

Wealthy residents use 12 times more water than those with lower incomes, the study found

More than 80 metropolitan areas around the world have faced severe shortages in the past two decades, a figure that is only projected to increase, affecting more than a billion people in the coming decades.

And the threat makes no distinction between hemispheres or climate. Moscow, Miami and Melbourne, Australia, were among the worst affected in the last decade.

For the purposes of the study, the researchers settled on just one location, Cape Town, South Africa.

Even 25 years after the end of apartheid South Africa, Cape Town is still separated along separate geographical lines, making it easier to track water use across income groups, Savelli said. The city also experienced a severe drought from 2015 to 2017, a crisis so severe that the city narrowly avoided “Day Zero,” when it believed water sources would dry up completely.

In the same time period, elite Cape Town households consumed approximately 571 liters of water per day, compared to 47 gallons for households in lower income groups, the researchers found.

Despite representing only about 14% of the population, the wealthiest residents used more than half of the water (51%) consumed by the entire city.

And most of the water used by those privileged social groups went to non-essential needs, such as irrigation, swimming pools and water fixtures. Other social groups used more water for basic functions such as drinking or washing.

“Although we used Cape Town as a case study, the analysis can be applied to any other city in the world that is facing water shortages, or that may face them in the future,” Savelli told NPR.

“I’m not going to say the results will be exactly the same, but I believe any city in the US, Canada or Australia would have inequality. It may manifest itself in different ways, but it’s still there and it’s just as critical as the growth of population or climate change,” she said.

Another obvious limitation of the study is its scope: Household water consumption accounts for only a fraction of total public water use.

In the US, two major industries are manufacturing and thermoelectric power generation for two-thirds of the public use of water supply. Agriculture accounts for approximately 40% of America’s total freshwater withdrawals.

But Savelli hopes the study will spur a much-needed change in the way policymakers rethink urban policy.

Effective policy can include compensation and targeted measures

Faced with drought, cities often seek to implement progressive pricing models or infrastructure upgrades, bureaucratic measures that often simply perpetuate the same “unequal and unstable water patterns” that led to the crisis in the first place, the study says.

During Cape Town’s severe drought, wealthy residents turned to private water sources such as wells and rainwater harvesting systems, the study says. Low-income residents, facing higher water costs, were sometimes left without enough water to meet basic requirements for activities such as cooking and laundry.

In other words, the drought made the rich more safe water and better equipped to cope with future droughts, even though they consumed unsustainable amounts of water in the first place.

Savelli says policymakers need to think in terms of targeted solutions and trade-offs.

“Before building an additional dam, cities should look at individual consumption first, not just that [citywide] average,” she said. “Maybe you have a pool, but you don’t keep the water running all the time, or the government can tax you for using water it deems excessive.”

It is hard to imagine that solutions like fines and restrictions will be immediately effective in countries like the US

Take Los Angeles, for example, a city with a notorious shortage of groundwater resources. In 2022, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone were called for flagrant violation of fines and “excess notices” for their use of water in times of drought.

“For celebrities, musicians or athletes who all live in the area, the fines will be meaningless to them because it doesn’t matter. They have a lot of money and if they want to, they can spend $5,000 a month on a water bill.” , said Mike McNutt, a spokesman for the local water district.

After growing frustration, the district ultimately took the infrastructure route, installing automatic flow-limiting devices capable of turning lawns brown and reducing Kardashian’s famous Instagram sink faucet in a simple flow.