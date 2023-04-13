Mexico investigates migration chief over deadly detention center fire









Mexican authorities are investigating the head of the country’s immigration agency, after last months deadly fire at an immigration detention center that killed at least 38 people and left dozens injured. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lepez Obrador confirmed on Wednesday that the Attorney General’s Office is investigating Francisco Garduo, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Jurez, over the tragedy. At his morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he did not know the extent of the investigation or the specific charges against Garduo. There are several involved and this morning it was discussed that some may be charged with negligence, others with murder. There is still a need for the Prosecutor’s Office to report more on the investigation and for judges to be responsible for delivering justice, the Mexican president said. From the beginning, we have taken the position that there will be no impunity for anyone, he added. CNN is seeking comment from Garduo and his representatives. Mexico’s Attorney General announced earlier that criminal proceedings had begun involving the head of the INM and another official identified only as Antonio N. Both persons are accused of engaging in suspected criminal behavior, failing to comply with their obligations to monitor, protect and provide security to people and facilities under their charge, facilitating crimes committed against migrants. The statement noted that a similar incident had occurred on March 31, 2020 in Tabasco, where one person died and 14 others were injured, raising concerns about a possible pattern of behavior in which safety measures that were essential and mandatory in these cases they have been overlooked by those in charge. Four other public servants are being prosecuted and investigations are still ongoing, the statement concluded. As CNN previously reported, the deadly March fire at the INM facility started just after 10 p.m. inside an accommodation area, according to the agency. Authorities said it erupted after they picked up and detained a group of migrants from the streets of the border town, which sits across from El Paso, Texas. Sixty-eight men from Central and South America were being held at the facility, INM said in a statement, including citizens of Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela. Surveillance video from inside the center obtained by CNN appears to show that the detainees were behind bars with the gate closed at the time of the fire. An eyewitness to the fire, a Venezuelan woman whose husband was trapped inside the building and was injured by the fire, spoke to the Reuters news agency. Fighting back tears, she blamed Mexican authorities and claimed the detention center’s doors had not been opened. At 10pm, we started seeing smoke coming from everywhere, everyone ran away but left the men locked up. Everyone left the area, but they left the men locked up. They never opened the door, 31-year-old Viangly Infante, a Venezuelan national, told the agency. INM said at the time that it strongly rejected the acts that led to this tragedy and opened an investigation into the incident.

