Trudeau in Sask., discusses controversy over resources, food cuts, budget





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the cost of living and held a town hall meeting about the budget during a visit to Regina on Thursday. Trudeau met with families and employees at a Sherwood Co-op FoodStorein Harbor Landing to discuss the new food rebate included in this year’s federal budget. It is estimated that the one-time payment would help about 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. “We hope that all parliamentarians will do the right thing and help us pass legislation quickly, with the new food rebate, so that Canadians can get the support they need as soon as possible,” Trudeau said during the media event. . Nearly $2.5 billion was earmarked the 2023 federal budget for the rebate, which would be distributed through the goods and services tax credit mechanism, according to the budget. Eligible couples with two children can receive up to $467; individuals without children can receive up to $234; and seniors could get about $225. The federal government expects that single parents, especially single mothers and seniors, will be the main beneficiaries of the rebate, according to budget impact assessment . Trudeau also participated in a town hall at Canada’s First Nations University in the afternoon, answering questions from students and other residents. Some of the issues raised included the cost of living, childcare and education, the war in Ukraine, indigenous languages ​​and missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. The prime minister’s visit comes after Trudeau accused the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba of misrepresenting federal Justice Minister David Lametti’s remarks about whether Ottawa could review the Natural Resource Transfer Agreements (NRTAs), which give those provinces control of natural resources. . Premiers are outraged Lametti said he is “committed to looking at” such deals. The comment came after First Nation leaders called on Lametti to rescind the Natural Resources Transfer Acts of 1930 at the Assembly of First Nations meeting in Ottawa. On Thursday, Trudeau said the federal government will not change the NRTAs. Instead, he urged provincial governments to work with indigenous peoples on economic partnerships. No date with Moe The prime minister’s visit excluded a meeting with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. “We were trying to meet with him this afternoon,” Trudeau said while on CBC Radio Morning editionHe discussed topics including affordability, resource control and divisions between the Saskatchewan government and the federal government. “Unfortunately he’s out of town it seems, but I’m always happy to meet him.” WATCH | The Prime Minister talks about the budget, mining rights and more Morning edition: Justin Trudeau talks budget, mineral rights and more on CBC Radio’s The Morning Edition Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Saskatchewan comes in the wake of Prairie premiers blasting Canada’s justice minister’s comments about controlling natural resources. Trudeau tells CBC Radio morning host Stefani Langenegger his visit does not include a meeting with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Moe held meetings in his constituency and Prince Albertarea on Thursday, according to an emailed statement from the premier’s press secretary. “Yesterday, [the] The Premier’s office gave notice that he would be in Regina today,” the press secretary said. “Premier Moe then requested a meeting to discuss Minister Lametti’s comments, the clean electricity standards and potential regulations and infrastructure funding .” The Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Trudeau would only have time for a “step aside” at one of his events, they said, adding that the prime minister would aim to meet with ample time to discuss issues in the future.

