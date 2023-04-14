International
Understanding the importance of Vaisakhi
Vaisakhi celebrations fall alongside the spring harvest celebration in Northern India, as well as marking the start of the Indian Solar New Year.
Vaisakhi is very important to Sikhs today and England Hockey has worked with members of the Sikh community to produce the article below which explains its significance.
Today, Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi and the birth of the Khalsa.
Gurdwaras will be busy and community langar kitchens will feed devotees round the clock. It is a time of great joy and celebration, including street processions known as Nagar Kirtans.
For Sikhs, Vaisakhi is the time to reflect and remind themselves of their devotion to Waheguru (the Almighty) as the Panj Pyare (the five beloved ones) did when Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, called all Sikhs to gather in 1699.
The Gurus father, who was the 9th Guru himself, was executed on the busiest road in Delhi by order of the Mughal Empire for defying religious persecution and refusing to convert. The young 10th Guru knew that his Sikhs were in danger and he wanted to ensure that the faith could come together and identify to deliver justice and fairness.
In 1699, on the day of Vaisakhi, the Guru’s disciples traveled from all over the Indian subcontinent to be with him. The Guru emerged from a tent with his sword in the air and called for anyone who was prepared to sacrifice everything for the faith to advance. The first five came forward and the new community of the Khalsa or family of the Pure Ones was born.
These five Sikhs came to be known as Panj Pyare (beloved five).
They came from different parts of the subcontinent, with different occupations. Their names were Bhai Daya Singh (meaning compassion), Bhai Dharam Singh (justice), Bhai Himmat Singh (courage), Bhai Mohkam Singh (unwavering determination) and Bhai Sahib Singh (leader/master) and together the names represent the different virtues. of the Khalsa.
The five Khalsa Sikhs then initiated the Guru into their family, to show that all are equal and that a true leader must also be willing to be a disciple.
Men initiated into the Khalsa took the name Singh or lion, and women became Kaur or princess, signifying solidarity and equality.
All differences would be put aside by joining the Khalsa and all would be treated equally. After many struggles, the Khalsa became the inner core of the faith, an order ready to protect and preserve the Sikh tradition, as well as to protect the rights of others to practice their faiths in peace and harmony.
The Khalsa Sikhs were given five articles of faith to wear at all times, and men were expected to wear a turban, previously a sign of the elite in society. To identify as Khalsa physically and spiritually, the articles of faith, known as the 5 K’s, uphold a discipline with practical benefits: Kesh (uncut hair) to be in natural form; Kara (a steel/iron bracelet) a reminder of Waheguru that has no beginning or end; Kanga (wooden comb) for cleanliness; Kachera (wired underwear) for dignity and Kirpan (small sword) for protection of the defenseless.
It was a means of ensuring that Sikhs would be known in a crowd of thousands, that they would never hesitate in doing good deeds and would be willing to lay down their lives to protect the rights of others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.englandhockey.co.uk/media/news/vaisakhi-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 53 Princeton
- Emily Ratajkowski adjusts her yellow micro mini dress with a blushing smile
- To help those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo, the Iraqi Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sign a partnership agreement [EN/AR] – The Syrian Arab Republic
- US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India
- Man shot in the head on crowded Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: April 15
- CEE’s Innovation Ecosystem – News, Trends and Analysis
- The G7 pledges to step up its efforts towards renewable energy and zero carbon
- The Worth of Donald Trump: Personal Finance Disclosure
- Indonesia becomes first ASEAN country official partner of Hannover Messe 2023