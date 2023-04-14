Understanding the importance of Vaisakhi

Vaisakhi celebrations fall alongside the spring harvest celebration in Northern India, as well as marking the start of the Indian Solar New Year.

Vaisakhi is very important to Sikhs today and England Hockey has worked with members of the Sikh community to produce the article below which explains its significance.

Today, Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi and the birth of the Khalsa.

Gurdwaras will be busy and community langar kitchens will feed devotees round the clock. It is a time of great joy and celebration, including street processions known as Nagar Kirtans.

For Sikhs, Vaisakhi is the time to reflect and remind themselves of their devotion to Waheguru (the Almighty) as the Panj Pyare (the five beloved ones) did when Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, called all Sikhs to gather in 1699.

The Gurus father, who was the 9th Guru himself, was executed on the busiest road in Delhi by order of the Mughal Empire for defying religious persecution and refusing to convert. The young 10th Guru knew that his Sikhs were in danger and he wanted to ensure that the faith could come together and identify to deliver justice and fairness.

In 1699, on the day of Vaisakhi, the Guru’s disciples traveled from all over the Indian subcontinent to be with him. The Guru emerged from a tent with his sword in the air and called for anyone who was prepared to sacrifice everything for the faith to advance. The first five came forward and the new community of the Khalsa or family of the Pure Ones was born.

These five Sikhs came to be known as Panj Pyare (beloved five).

They came from different parts of the subcontinent, with different occupations. Their names were Bhai Daya Singh (meaning compassion), Bhai Dharam Singh (justice), Bhai Himmat Singh (courage), Bhai Mohkam Singh (unwavering determination) and Bhai Sahib Singh (leader/master) and together the names represent the different virtues. of the Khalsa.

The five Khalsa Sikhs then initiated the Guru into their family, to show that all are equal and that a true leader must also be willing to be a disciple.

Men initiated into the Khalsa took the name Singh or lion, and women became Kaur or princess, signifying solidarity and equality.

All differences would be put aside by joining the Khalsa and all would be treated equally. After many struggles, the Khalsa became the inner core of the faith, an order ready to protect and preserve the Sikh tradition, as well as to protect the rights of others to practice their faiths in peace and harmony.

The Khalsa Sikhs were given five articles of faith to wear at all times, and men were expected to wear a turban, previously a sign of the elite in society. To identify as Khalsa physically and spiritually, the articles of faith, known as the 5 K’s, uphold a discipline with practical benefits: Kesh (uncut hair) to be in natural form; Kara (a steel/iron bracelet) a reminder of Waheguru that has no beginning or end; Kanga (wooden comb) for cleanliness; Kachera (wired underwear) for dignity and Kirpan (small sword) for protection of the defenseless.

It was a means of ensuring that Sikhs would be known in a crowd of thousands, that they would never hesitate in doing good deeds and would be willing to lay down their lives to protect the rights of others.