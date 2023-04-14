International
Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Latin American and Caribbean Finance Ministers Dinner
As prepared for delivery
I am happy to welcome you all to the Treasury Department. It is a pleasure to be sitting with colleagues from all over Latin America and the Caribbean.
We are gathering today in the wake of three years of momentous change across the global landscape. Our macroeconomic, trade, security and health frameworks have been forever altered by a combination of geopolitical, health and economic shocks.
But the events of the past three years have also brought opportunities to become more resilient, to remove barriers to economic growth, to make smarter investments in inclusive societies, and to increase our appreciation of the planet and our friends and neighbors with who share it.
Together, we share the values of democracy, freedom and human rights.
We have seen and heard each other on the sidelines of these important IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, where I have discussed a range of priorities with counterparts, including the global economic outlook and the ongoing impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine; the evolution of MDBs; and our ongoing work on sovereign debt vulnerabilities and climate change.
It is also important to use this week to connect with our neighbors in a more intimate setting; listening to your concerns, sharing experiences and understanding how we can work together for a stronger, safer and more prosperous hemispheric community.
That’s what tonight’s dinner is about.
We set the agenda for the discussion with one mind to recognize our common challenges, leverage our comparative advantages, and strengthen our capabilities to respond to the upheavals of the past three years and the challenges of today and tomorrow.
First, I invite discussion of our shared challenges to ensure the benefits of the pandemic recovery by restoring the macroeconomic blankets.
After the pandemic, we are all facing increased expectations from our citizens for better governance. We all learned strong lessons on the importance of flexible policy and having strong macroeconomic buffers.
At the same time, we are all experiencing inflation that is higher and more stubborn than expected.
This inflation is also driving up borrowing costs and, for some, limiting market access.
Some of my colleagues here have limits on their deficits and the debt reduction imperative will be challenging.
Next will be the topic of what some have called a friend of friends. Pandemic disruptions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and national security concerns arising from the transfer of technology to China’s military-industrial complex have exposed the fragility of stretched supply chains, and businesses are looking for solutions.
This is a huge opportunity for all of us, not just those of us with critical minerals, but all those looking to move up the value chain. I will be keen to learn from your approaches and discuss how our policies can be mutually reinforcing to promote investment in supply chains that are dynamic and resilient.
Our third topic of discussion is climate. How to build resilience to difficult changes, how to adapt and mitigate the warming trajectory, and how to seize opportunities to invest in tomorrow’s economy are pressing challenges for us all. It will be essential to deploy public investment that compensates for market failures where they exist and leverages private capital where market forces can drive innovation.
I look forward to an honest and open discussion. Thanks again for joining us here.
