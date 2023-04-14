The Juice mission sets off to explore Jupiter’s icy ocean worlds

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





The European Space Agency has sent a spacecraft to explore Jupiter and three of its largest and most intriguing moons.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, or Juice, launched Friday at 8:14 a.m. ET aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Europes spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The spacecraft separated from the Ariane 5 rocket 28 minutes after liftoff, and ESA received a signal from Juice about an hour after liftoff, confirming that Earth-based mission control is able to talk to the vehicle.

We have #AcquisitionOfSignal from #ESAJuice ! The spacecraft has spoken its first words from its new home in space, captured by our New Norcia ground station in Western Australia. @ESA_Juice, we hear you loud and clear, read a post from ESA operations Twitter account.

Over the next 17 days, Juice will deploy its solar arrays, antennas and other instruments, followed by three months of instrument testing and preparation.

The liquid will take eight years to reach Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. During its long cruise, the spacecraft will use several gravitational slingshots as it flies by Earth, our Moon and Venus to help with the journey.

Once Juice arrives at Jupiter in July 2031, the spacecraft will spend about three and a half years orbiting the gas giant and making flybys of three of its moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. At the end of the mission, Juice will focus solely on orbiting Ganymede, making it the first spacecraft ever to orbit a moon in the outer solar system.

Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa are ice-covered worlds that may contain subsurface oceans that are potentially habitable for life.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, launched in 2024, is expected to arrive at Jupiter in April 2030 and conduct nearly 50 flybys of Europa, eventually reaching just 16 miles (25 kilometers) above the moon’s surface.

Together, the two missions could unlock some of the biggest mysteries about Jupiter and its moons.

Exploration of Jupiter began with NASA’s Pioneer and Voyager missions in the 1970s, followed by dedicated Jupiter missions such as Galileo and the Juno probe. Juno has been orbiting Jupiter and flying past some of its moons since 2016.

The Juice mission has five main objectives, including using its powerful array of 10 instruments to characterize the three icy moons and determine whether they harbor oceans, discover what makes Ganymede so unique, and determine whether moons are potentially habitable for life.

Planetary scientists want to know how deep the oceans are, whether they contain salt or fresh water, and how that water interacts with each moon’s ice shell. Ganymede, Callisto and Europa also have different surfaces. The fluid can reveal what kind of activity has made some of them appear dark and cratered or paler and furrowed.

Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system, larger than Pluto and Mercury, and is the only one with a magnetic field similar to Earth’s. Fluid instruments can detect the moon’s rotation, gravity, shape, structure and interior composition, and peer through its icy crust using radar.

Juice will also conduct a detailed analysis of Jupiter to determine how the complex magnetic and radiation environment around this massive planet shaped its moons, as well as how Jupiter formed in the first place. Understanding more of Jupiter’s origin story may help scientists apply these findings to Jupiter-like planets found outside our solar system.

Jupiter’s magnetic field is 20 times stronger than Earth’s and it has a harsh radiation environment, both of which affect its moons. The Juice mission was designed to discover what happens as Jupiter interacts with its moons, including auroras, hotspots, radio emissions and waves of charged particles.

Although all three moons are encased in thick shells of ice, internal heating can take place in any lunar core, and this warmth could make internal oceans possible habitats for past or extant life.

The liquid can search the moon for evidence of the building blocks of life, including elements such as carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, iron and magnesium.

Previous missions such as Galileo and Cassini, which visited Saturn and its moons, confirmed that liquid water can be found on planets and moons far from the sun, and that water likely exists beneath the surface.

I think Juice is confirmation that our understanding of where to look for possible habitability has changed in the last 20 years, said Michele Dougherty, Royal Society Research Professor at Imperial College London and principal investigator of the Juices magnetometer.

Life as we understand it on Earth requires liquid water, a heat source and organic material, and then you need the first three ingredients to be stable enough over a long enough period of time that something can actually happen, he said. Dougherty.

With Juice, we want to confirm that there is liquid water on these moons, confirm their heat sources. Other instruments will be able to sense from a distance whether there is also organic material on the surface. And so it’s putting all those ingredients together, she said.

The Juices truck-sized spacecraft is designed to survive the long journey to Jupiter and must survive the extremes of the gas giant’s environment once it arrives. Two cruciform solar arrays will provide the ship with power, and lead-lined vaults protect its most sensitive electronics.

The ESA-led mission includes contributions from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Testing and modeling Jupiter’s radiation belts allowed engineers to prepare for what Juice will encounter.

A key achievement of this model for us was to show that what at first appeared to be a dangerous place was not completely unreachable, Christian Erd, Juice spacecraft and system manager, said in a statement. About three and a half years on Jupiter would involve the equivalent radiation exposure of a telecommunications satellite in Earth’s geostationary orbit for 20 years, which we have plenty of experience in managing.

In order to help Juice survive, its trajectory was designed to pass Callisto 21 times, but only move by Europa twice. Europa is closest to Jupiter and is well within its radiation halo. Just two orbits of the moon will cause the spacecraft to experience one-third of its total radiation exposure.

Some of the Juices instruments are sheltered, while others will be exposed to the elements to probe the atmosphere of Jupiter and its moons. Multiple images and sensors will capture and transmit data at different wavelengths of light.

Given the eventual distance between the spacecraft and Earth, it would take 45 minutes to send a one-way signal to Juice. But that’s nothing compared to the long wait for Juice to arrive on Jupiter.

Scientists are already predicting the unique data that Juice will return.

I think the most critical time is the first flyby we have with Ganymede, Dougherty said. The first flyby or two is when we will confirm the existence of an ocean.