Cases of COVID-19, slowing of hospitalizations; 10 more deaths: report





The number of COVID-19-related cases, deaths and hospitalizations is gradually slowing as warmer spring weather hits Saskatchewan. Photo by Matt Smith / Saskatoon StarPhoenix Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this site. Article content Saskatchewan appears to be seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to start April as warmer temperatures prevail across the province. Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the Regina Leader-Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the Regina Leader-Post ePaper, an electronic copy of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favorite authors Article content The latest The Community Respiratory Disease Surveillance Program (CRISP) report was released Thursday, including disease data reported between the two-week period from March 26 to April 8. The bi-weekly reports are compiled by the Ministry of Health and provide the only data on COVID-19 from the province. Regina Leader Post Headline News Sign up to receive daily news from the Regina Leader-Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of the Regina Leader Post Headline News will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem with registration. Please try again Article content The number of positive cases identified through laboratory testing in the last two weeks was 413, slightly less than the 464 cases registered in preliminary report. Cases are increasing in prevalence in the 20 to 64 age group, but individuals over the age of 65 still account for the majority of positive results. Test positivity rose at the end of April to 10.5 percent, but has also turned downward, falling to 8.2 percent this week. Article content Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content That’s still an increase over the positivity rates from February and early March, which hovered around five percent. The Ministry no longer provides data on the volume of analyzes processed by the provincial laboratory. Ten more deaths were recorded in the past two weeks, with one individual between the ages of 20 and 59 and nine in the 60 and over demographic. Two more deaths were added to the previous reporting period, for an updated total of 20 deaths between March 12-25. Saskatchewan has now recorded 1,951 deaths since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province in March 2022. Four of those deaths were included as a delayed update, although the ministry did not detail what time they occurred. Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Another 150 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 180 in the previous report. Ten of those patients were admitted to intensive care. As of April 8, 5.7 percent of hospital beds in the province are occupied by COVID-19 patients, compared to 5.8 percent at the end of March. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and flu activity has also remained low, with minimal cases reported in the past two weeks. Half of the flu cases are type B, typical of the late flu season. A flu-related death occurred in the last week of March, the second reported since November. The COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the most detected variant, at 69.7 percent. Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Sentinel indicators of community illness have fluctuated, the ministry said, with the most detected organism this week identified as rhinovirus, or the common cold. Regina’s sewage viral load spiked to highs, while other major cities in the province reported a drop in COVID-19 viral loads. Vaccination rates have not decreased, still remaining at less than 50 percent across the province. Speaking to reporters last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advised that people who qualify should get a second bivalent vaccine, but especially those who are immunosuppressed. The ministry says that administration of a COVID-19 booster within the last six months reduces the risk of death by four times, compared to those without any vaccine, twice as much as those vaccinated but without a booster. Advertisement 6 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below. Article content Only 21 percent of individuals over the age of 12 received a booster dose, the report said. While epidemiologists have repeatedly advised at least a two-week delay to see public health measures show an impact on case trends, it is unlikely that the recent lifting of mask protocols at Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities will have had an impact on the reported data. Unions, the health professor says that ending the mandate of masks in SHA facilities is premature Saskatoon sees wastewater COVID-19 concentration drop as Regina enters high range lkurz@postmedia.com News seems to be flying faster at us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, the Regina Leader-Post has created oneHeadlines of the afternoonnewsletter that can be delivered daily to your inbox to help ensure you are up to date with the day’s most important news.Click here to subscribe. For more health news and content about diseases, conditions, wellness, healthy living, drugs, treatments and more, head to Health.ca a member of the Postmedia Network. Share this article on your social network Advertisement 1 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leaderpost.com/health/covid-19-cases-hospitalizations-slowing-10-more-deaths-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related