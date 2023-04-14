Harvard Global Health Institute Symposium Discusses International Health Disparities | tidings

International
Experts in medicine and disease prevention underscored the importance of building trust in order to promote global health equally at the inaugural Harvard Global Health Institute Symposium on Wednesday.
The day-long event featured more than 20 speakers from around the world and was streamed live via Zoom.
In his keynote address, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared lessons learned in public health advocacy, with a focus on disparities in the global health system.
Ouma discussed health disparities in the global response to mpox and Covid-19.
When an outbreak is small, like Africa, we are alone, Ouma said. But when an outbreak is large, as we saw during the pandemic, resources are projected to other parts of the world that have better resources.
Ouma proposed a new public health order in which African nations would strengthen health workers and health-promoting institutions, create health alliances with other nations that respect their priorities, and invest in domestic vaccine products and supplies. of health care.
The Institute also co-hosted a panel on the Value of Planetary Health for Global Health Equity with the Planetary Health Alliance. With five panelists, including United Nations Development Program HIV, Health and Development Group Director Mandeep Dhaliwal and Global Health Alliance Founding Director Samuel Meyers, the panel addressed the link between climate change and poor health outcomes.
Meyers pointed to access to food, air and water quality, exposure to disease and extreme weather, and land habitability as factors affected by changes in the global environment.
All of these human-caused global environmental changes, which are accelerating, are actually interacting with each other in very complex ways that we are just beginning to understand, but which affect fundamental qualities for human health and well-being. , Meyers said. As a result, we are seeing an increasing global burden of disease in every dimension of health.
Another panel, titled Community Response to Emerging Infectious Diseases and co-hosted with the public health organization Partners in Health, described the risk of low trust in government to the pandemic response. Panelists included Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Bisola Ojikutu, Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Joia S. Mukherjee, and Partners in Health Senior Advisor for Health Systems Strengthening Jean-Gregory Jerome.
Panelists argued that social inequalities such as homelessness not only make pandemic responses more difficult, but also reduce confidence in such interventions.
I think that’s part of the brutality of this emerging infectious disease, the global health security architecture, Mukherjee said. It’s obvious to people in the community that you don’t really care about me, you care about you. You are trying to protect it from coming to your doorstep.
Ojikutu described what she said was the major shift to private industry in controlling what was happening in the US response to Covid-19.
The public health infrastructure has been so undervalued, so undervalued for decades, Ojikutu said. It is funded to focus on disease entities as opposed to infrastructure.
Another panel discussed how lessons learned from the HIV epidemic can improve health care equity and efficiency. Participants included University of Botswana Professor Mosepele Mosepele, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation CEO Linda-Gail Bekker and Cooper Smith Program Manager Maureen Luba.
The panel emphasized the need for health organizations to engage with the groups they are advocating.
Mosepele used the Botswana Presidential Covid-19 Task Force, in which members traveled far and wide and used television and radio to connect with local communities, as an example of community engagement.
The whole idea was that we couldn’t create an appropriate, acceptable response that didn’t speak to the values, the expectations, the history of the people we were responding to, Mosepele said.
