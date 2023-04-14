Riverview man charged with manslaughter in casino manager’s death





A Riverview man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a New Brunswick Casino manager last month. Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, appeared briefly in Moncton provincial court by phone from Codiac RCMP cells Friday morning. He was charged with a single count of manslaughter, a homicide committed without intent to kill a person. He allegedly killed Rodney Frenette, 56. Frenette, the casino’s food and beverage manager, was attacked at work early on March 4 and died in hospital on March 28. Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, died in hospital last month after being attacked at work weeks earlier. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada) Crown prosecutor Marine Polo accepted Glaspy’s release from custody on certain conditions, which include a ban on going to casinos and a requirement that he be here in New Brunswick unless he goes to work in Saskatchewan. Glaspy told Judge Anne Richard he understood and would follow the terms. The case is scheduled to return to court on May 26. “We didn’t just lose my father” Members of Frenette’s family were in court as the charge was filed. Rodney Frenette’s daughter, Krystel Frenette, left, and his sister, Connie Frenette, say they are devastated by his suffering and death. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada) In an interview with Radio-Canada shortly after, Frenette’s daughter Krystel Frenette said the family is devastated. “We didn’t just lose my dad Rodney, we watched him suffer in absolute pain and agony for over three weeks to the point where he couldn’t open his eyes or speak,” she said. She said it has been exhausting and traumatizing for the family. “This was an act of violence because he woke up and went to work,” she said. Frenette’s sister, Connie Frenette, said the family is upset about a charge, but not happy that Glaspy has been released. Gilles Lemieux, Glaspy’s lawyer, told reporters it was too early to say how he would plead because they had not yet reviewed the evidence in the case. “We have six weeks to figure it out,” Lemieux said. Rodney Frenette, left, traveled to Disney World last year with Brad Cornelius, his daughter Krystel Frenette and wife Marie-France. (Submitted by Connie Frenette) Frenette’s obituary says he was born in Point La Nim in northern New Brunswick and was a tech buff who spent countless hours designing computer graphics as a hobby. She said his love of technology led to a fascination with Disney World, which he recently visited with his wife and daughter. Connie Frenette said he was a nice family man, quiet, approachable and fun. “He was the kind of person who would love anyone,” she said, adding that what happened was a complete shock. “Rodney was just a very calm and non-confrontational person,” she said.

