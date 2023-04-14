The certification paves the way for MGM Japan and its joint partner ORIX to finalize the development of 10 billion dollars integrated resort in Osaka

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced that of Japan The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has officially certified the Area Development Plan submitted last year by Osaka Prefecture/City and by Osaka IR KK, a joint venture between MGM Resorts Japan and ORIX Corporation (“ORIX”). Certification is one of the final steps in the licensing process of Japan Integrated Resort Development Act and paves the way for MGM Resorts Japan and ORIX to finalize agreements with Osaka Prefecture/City in the construction of a new approx 10 billion dollars development project.

“It is an honor to be selected by the Government Japan to develop a tourism project of this scale”, said CEO & President of MGM Resorts Bill Hornbuckle. “We couldn’t be more excited to start developing one of these of Japan The first integrated resorts in large The city of Osakaand we look forward to working with our partner ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City to realize this long-standing goal”.

Details of the proposed development at Osaka were unveiled last year as part of the licensing submission process and showcase MGM’s vision to bring a world-class tourism experience to Osaka. The proposed development is designed to transform the region into one of the world’s premier entertainment and hospitality destinations and to serve as a hub for tourism throughout Japan.

MGM and ORIX, along with Osaka Prefecture/ The city has submitted an Area Development Plan to the Government Japan tall October 2021 THE April 2022 application period.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations with best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a broad range of dining, nightlife and retail offerings . MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry’s most recognized resort brands. The Company’s 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers online sports betting and gaming at North America through market-leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company’s subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions across Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the public filings of Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans” “, “pro forma”, “projects”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of such words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions or indicate future events or trends and do not relate solely to matters historical. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the development of an integrated resort in Japan, the expected opening date and the expected cost of the development project’. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or inaccurate and the Company may not be able to make them. The Company does not guarantee that the development project or other events described herein will occur as described (or that they will occur at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which The Company operates and competes with other destination travel sites United States and world, design, timing and costs of expansion projects, including the proposed integrated resort in Japan, risks related to international development, operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all changes to those reports). In making forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

