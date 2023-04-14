‘Escobar’ hippo dies in car crash and other world news you may have missed

A hippo swims in Colombia’s Magdalena River in 2022. (Fernando Vergara/AP)

As reported by Associated Pressa descendant of hippos that drug lord Pablo Escobar illegally imported into Colombia was killed after being hit by an SUV on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the Escobars’ property, Hacienda Npoles, which is located along the highway between the main Colombian cities of Bogotá and Medellin. The passengers inside the vehicle were not injured, but the hippo died shortly after the crash, authorities said.

At the height of his criminal career in the 1980s, Escobar filled his estate with a menagerie of exotic animals, including a collection of hippos. After his death in 1993, the estate was abandoned, along with the animals inside. In the past 30 years, the hippo herd has grown to 130, and with no natural predators, they have been declared an invasive species by environmental officials.

Here are four more international stories you may have missed this week, from Yahoo News’ partner networks.

Women found under surveillance after Iran installs cameras in public spaces

Iranian women on a street in Tehran last Sunday. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

Iran’s government has stepped up its crackdown on women who defy its mandatory dress code, announcing on Saturday that cameras would be installed in public spaces to identify those not wearing the chador, Iran’s headscarf. reported Reuters.

Iranian police said any woman caught naked in Tehran’s public spaces would be penalized. On the first offense, those violating the dress code would be sent warning messages. It is not known what the further consequences are for women and girls who continue to defy the dress code. Police justified the round-the-clock surveillance, claiming it would prevent resistance” against the tent law.

Why it matters: Last September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being taken into custody by the so-called. the morality police for wearing her tent wrong. When news of her death spread, women took to the streets in protest against Iran’s brutal regime, the first major revolution led by women in the country.

The demonstrations spread to 90 towns and cities across Iran within the first week. Social media was flooded with videos of women burning umbrellas and cutting their hair in public acts of defiance. Within days, however, security forces quashed the massive protests, arresting almost 12,500 people across Iran in just one month. Seven months later, pockets of demonstrations continue across the country and the government has imposed stricter laws and tighter surveillance.

Bear in Italy linked to one death and 2 attacks

Image of the bear, left, trapped and asleep, that killed Andrea Papi, right, who was found dead in a forest in Italy. (ROPI via ZUMA Press)

Authorities in Italy have linked the bear responsible for killing a 26-year-old jogger last week to two previous attacks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Andrea Papi’s body was found on April 6 in the northeastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige in the Alps. The 17-year-old female bear was identified by a GPS collar that tracked her movements. Local officials have called for the animal to be put down after Papi’s death.

Local residents first applied to have the bear put down three years ago after it attacked a father and his son. The attacks took place in the same area. However, a court decision overturned the decision to euthanize the bear.

Former Peruvian minister linked to the death of journalists

A protester in 2018 holds a photo of Hugo Busto, a journalist who was murdered 30 years ago, outside the courthouse where Daniel Urresti was on trial for Busto’s murder. (Martin Mejia/AP)

A former Peruvian interior minister has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a court ruled he was an accomplice in the 1988 murder of journalist Hugo Busto, the BBC reported on Thursday. Daniel Urresti was a military intelligence officer in the Peruvian army when Bustos was killed. The court found that Urresti, as well as five other soldiers, participated in the ambush and murder.

Bustos had investigated human rights abuses in Peru at a time when security forces and rebels were fighting for power. He reported on crimes committed by both the military and the Shining Path Maoist group in the Ayacucho region, where 69,000 people had disappeared or been found dead.

It was only in 2007 that Commander Victor La Vera Hernandez was found guilty of murder. When he was released in 2011, Hernandez implicated Urrest and he was tried in 2018. After he was cleared of any involvement, Peru’s Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

“Thirty-four years have passed since my father’s murder, but finally justice has been served, we have finally received the justice that has been denied us until now,” said Bustoss’ daughter Sharmel after the sentencing.

Why it matters: Journalists have always been a target, especially when trying to expose wrongdoing, including war crimes. A UNESCO report found that 55 journalists were killed in 2021, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Caribbean. Two-thirds of journalists killed in 2021 were from countries not involved in armed conflict.

Japan’s population has been falling for 12 years in a row

Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Data released by the Japanese government showed that the country’s population fell for the 12th consecutive year, to 124.9 million. NextShark reported Wednesday. In 2022, the population decreased by 556,000 compared to 2021. The number of Japanese citizens shrank by 750,000, the largest decline since 1950.

It is essential to take strong measures to address the declining birth rate, which is a major factor in population decline, as one of the top priority issues to be addressed, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference.

According to government data, Japan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world and one of the highest life expectancies. A large aging population has put pressure on the country’s labor force, and data shows that this is likely to worsen in the coming years.