International
EMBAs gain first-hand experience of international business in Vietnam
From Vespa tours around Ho Chi Minh City to exploring the Mekong Delta by boat, Ivey’s Executive MBA (EMBA) participants made the most of a weeklong crash course in international business during their recent Discovery Expedition trip in Vietnam.
The Iveys EMBA Discovery Expedition trips offer students a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural, political and economic realities of some of the world’s economic hotspots.
Vietnam is a very relationship-based country and to be successful in Vietnam, it is imperative to choose the right business partner, says Jemi Onyejiaka, EMBA 23 candidate and Vice President, Capital Markets, Strategy at BMO Capital Markets . The economy is open and growing very fast, although it is still a great place to do business.
Discovering emerging markets
Participants in the trip were given the task of choosing a Canadian or Vietnamese company that could be integrated into the economy of other countries.
Jeff Armour, EMBA 23 candidate and Chief Operating Officer of Westerns University Student Council, is part of a team looking at how to grow rice in high-salinity conditions.
In Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, where rice is grown, saltwater is seeping in and making the soil unsuitable for growing, Armour says. The result is potential food insecurity, and it’s scary for Vietnam’s economy because, as the world’s third-largest rice producer, they’re counting on that income to build their country.
Armor and his team are collaborating with scientists in Canada who have formulated a seed supply company and are now trying to integrate the company into Vietnam. While in Vietnam, the Ivey team connected with a local seed company, working to launch a plan for seed producers to adopt specialized seeds that will grow in high-salinity conditions. These seeds will then be offered to local Vietnamese farmers for use in their fields.
“Initially, going into the program, I would have thought there was no way we were going to discover a business or an opportunity out there that could literally translate to the other side of the world,” says Armour. I think that’s the biggest takeaway for me. I figured out how to improve the tools I already had and implement new thinking and processes. An entrepreneurial spirit lives in everyone and it is a matter of lighting the fire.
Immersed in the culture
Participants began their journey with an introduction to the history and culture of Vietnam. They took a Vespa tour around Ho Chi Minh City, explored Saigon by bike and, in smaller groups, continued to explore different parts of the city to experience the rich Vietnamese culture.
The highlight of the trip for me was the opportunity to gain new experiences with my classmates and build lifelong memories, says Onyejiaka. From tasting different types of Vietnamese coffee, to shopping at the famous Ben Thanh Market, to exploring Vietnamese cuisine and enjoying the beautiful beaches in Vietnam. The friendships and memories made with my Ivey family will always be cherished.
For Armour, the Vespa tour stood out as a highlight of the trip. The locals drive the roads like we ski and the traffic lights are more of a suggestion, he laughs. With approximately seven million people driving the streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Armor recalled the fear of simply crossing the street during his first two days. Thankfully, we rode on the back of Vespas with professional drivers and could see sights that would otherwise take days if you were on a Vespa exploring different areas.
International Business Insights
Throughout the week, participants attended several meetings that were designed to help them better understand the culture, economy, business landscape and social environment within Vietnam. Students had the opportunity to make in-person visits to several companies including, Heineken Vietnam, Tessellation, Michelin, TetraPak (food processing and packaging company), Logistik Unicorp (uniform manufacturer), Thien Phuoc Center (residential center for children with disabilities and orphans), tech startup Futurify, Everest Education, St. Johns Packaging and Saigon Children, a non-profit organization that educates disadvantaged Vietnamese children.
One of the lessons from our international business course is how different businesses are run from country to country and how cultural differences affect the way they approach business, says Onyejiaka. During our visit, we learned all the ways that Vietnam and Canada differ in their approaches to business, and this contrast really blew me away.
Onyejiaka noted that business in Vietnam is very relationship-based, with many businesses run on less formal contracts, trust and commitment. In contrast, businesses in Canada are very formal and run with legal contracts and performance management tools.
Putting learning into practice
Armor noted that throughout the EMBA program, he has had exposure to professors and classmates who have taught him what critical conversations need to be had in order to understand the bottom line of where a team stands within an industry.
The lessons from the trip have created and distilled clarity for me about my role as a leader. I understand the questions I need to ask, and I understand that I don’t need to know the answers to everything. Traveling has allowed me, both while in Vietnam and in my work at home, to know how to have those critical conversations and understand what is important and what is not.
Onyejiaka left the experience with a new appreciation for resilience, recognizing the resilient nature of the Vietnamese people. You see that sustainability flows through their culture, business, economy and even their daily lives, she adds.
For Onyejiaka, resilience is essential in their careers, whether it involves embracing change, overcoming challenges, managing stress, staying motivated or building relationships.
I consider myself a very resilient person, and I apply resilience not only in my career, but in my life as a whole, she says. My trip to Vietnam gave me first-hand experience of how far the Vietnamese people have come in such a short time and how focused they are on looking ahead to their future. It gave me a different perspective on life, and as a result I plan to take my resilience level up a few notches.
In recognition of their time in Vietnam, the Ivey EMBA group and faculty collected US$1,000 in donations for Saigon Children’s Scholarship Programs in support of the organizations efforts to help develop underprivileged children and also purchased several donation items issued in Thien Phuoc. Center during their visit. Vietnam’s people, culture and positive outlook on life impressed us and we are happy to leave a small footprint of appreciation, says Onyejiaka.
EMBA Discovery Expedition Travel to Vietnam
