International Careers in America Symposium





The Lewis Center of the Americas hosts events for UIW students and alumni When Dr. Rafael Hoyle, director of the Liza and Jack Lewis Center of America, read the stories of UIW alumni Atzel Jonatan Peña, BBA ’08, MBA ’20 and Dr. Jonathan R. Everhart CPA, Esq., MCSI (MS ’11, DBA ’17), he reflected on “the internationality of the UIW system and the extraordinary cross-cultural competence of so many of our students and faculty.” Hoyle realized that not every student on campus fully understands the advantages that such an international system offers. An idea was born to share these advantages, and the Lewis Center, in collaboration with UIW Career Services and the University’s two campuses in Mexico – Campus Bajío and Centro Universitario Incarnate Word – will host the International Career Symposium in the Americas. Sessions will run from 10.30am to 11.45am and again from noon to 1.15pm on Tuesday 18 April and Wednesday 19 April. The event is open to all UIW students and alumni from campuses in Mexico and the United States. This is the second symposium presented by the Lewis Center. The first symposium, held in the Fall 2022 semester, focused on immigration and human displacement. Hoyle said the original plan was to have such an event every academic year, but “the success of that first symposium led us to go ahead and plan for a second one during the 2022-2023 academic year, this time focusing on international careers”. According to Hoyle, the symposium was designed to help students understand how careers can develop when they seek opportunities across national and cultural boundaries. “I would like students to see how so many different types of industries and businesses operate internationally,” Hoyle said. “Furthermore, I hope students learn that intercultural competence is very important for career success and that it helps professionals in all fields. I want students to recognize and take pride in the fact that UIW produces graduates with an extraordinary level of sensitivity and cross-cultural awareness, and to see that international careers are thus very accessible to UIW graduates. Hoyle again pointed to Peña and Everhart as examples of graduates who have succeeded on the international stage. Peña is currently a senior wealth advisor for Skandia, a financial company with over 65 years of experience focusing on investments for large multinational corporations. Everhart is chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Global ReEnergy Holdings, a company focused on “connecting the global digital economy by launching innovative technology applications for multiple industries,” according to their website. These stories are two of many that will be shared during the upcoming Symposium. The speakers, each at different stages of their careers, are from a variety of fields including government, legal practice, the automotive industry, food manufacturing, human resource management, financial services and international energy trading. Some speakers are UIW alumni, but the Symposium includes non-UIW leaders and public figures who are giving generously of their time. “The common element of all presenters is that their current position has a strong international and cross-cultural dimension,” Hoyle noted. “Each speaker will focus on this international aspect of their career and position, as well as the importance of embracing the cross-cultural dynamics of their particular industry and profession.” View the full list of speakers and presentation times (pdf). Register for the International Careers in America Symposium. Learn more about the Liza and Jack Lewis Center for the Americas

