The eruption of the Tonga volcano caused a mega-tsunami





Hunga TongaHunga Haapai erupted on January 15, 2022.Credit: Dana Stephenson/Getty Images The events following the massive eruption of an underwater volcano on the island of Tonga have been reconstructed in a simulation that captures how the resulting tsunami spread across the region. The study, published on April 14 in Advances in scienceshows that the eruption generated waves that rose more than 40 meters along some of Tonga’s coastlines and could provide insights that could help improve future risk assessments and disaster preparedness. The event last year provided the best opportunity for researchers to understand the behavior of volcanic tsunamis, says Annie Lau, a coastal geomorphologist at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. Underwater explosion The Hunga TongaHunga Haapai volcano in the South Pacific Ocean erupted on January 15, 2022, generating shock waves that resulted in extremely high waves that reached as far as the Caribbean. Tsunamis caused in this way are difficult to monitor because they move faster than those caused by earthquakes or landslides, says Linlin Li, a tsunami scientist at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. Underwater volcanic eruptions are one of the least understood mechanisms for causing tsunamis. Underwater explosions fueled Tonga’s volcanic eruption To investigate how the tsunami unfolded, the researchers built a digital simulation of the event using satellite images taken before and after the blast, along with data collected by drones and other field observations. They mapped 118 sites on 10 islands in Tonga to track the movement of waves created by three major eruptions from the volcano. The last of the three explosions generated as much energy as 15 megatons of TNT, making it hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. On the northern side of Hunga TongaHunga Haapai, waves rose 85 meters high within a minute of the explosion, while waves at the southern end reached a height of 65 meters. Researchers made digital simulations of the explosion to model the tsunami waves it generated. Credit: Steven N. Ward – Institute of Geophysics and Planetary Physics, University of California Santa Cruz, USA About 20 minutes after the eruption, waves 45 meters high flooded the coastline of Tofua Island, located 90 kilometers north of the volcano. To the south, Tongapatu, Tonga’s most populous island, experienced waves as high as 17 meters. That was very much in the league of a megatsunami, says study co-author Sam Purkis, a marine geoscientist at the University of Miami in Florida. . Other countries managed to escape the brute force of the tsunami. Waves that hit the east coast of Eua Island approximately 25 kilometers from Tongatapu averaged five meters high. Blocked waves The broad and shallow reef platforms in the Tonga archipelago probably shaped the height and course of tsunami waves throughout the region. That’s a blessing and a curse, says Purkis. These shallow reefs acted as a barrier that dampened some of the larger waves as they came in from the open ocean. But the reefs also became a trap for waves created by weaker explosions that had occurred earlier in the day. As a result, the small waves became larger, more unpredictable waves that bounced around the Tongas Islands for more than an hour. Until then, the open ocean was calm, but the waves were blocked, Purkis says. The study is perhaps the most comprehensive analysis yet of a megatsunami, says Matthew Hornbach, a marine geophysicist at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He adds that the findings provide surprising insights into how tsunami waves can affect areas thought to be more protected. We believed that the larger waves would be relatively limited in scope [along] coastlines closest to the eruption, Hornbach says. This study shows that these waves have the ability to affect areas that we previously believed to be at lower risk.

