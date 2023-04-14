Seminar to immerse yourself in developments in artificial intelligence – The Brock News





The latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including the machine learning models behind DALL.E 2, ChatGPT and the Metas Segment New Anything Model (SAM), will be discussed in a free seminar next week. Organized by the Brock University Graduate Students in Mathematics and Science (GRAMSS) as part of its seminar series, the event will feature a presentation by Yifeng Li, Assistant Professor with Brocks Department of Biological Sciences and Computer Science and Research Canada at Machine Learning for Biomedical Data Science. Lis talk will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in advanced AI techniques over the last decade, especially within the last two years. Different AI learning paradigms and architectures will be introduced, such as: generative models (algorithms that can learn from existing data and then generate new data)

attention models (algorithms that can approximate relevant information for a specific task)

transfer learning (algorithms that can transfer knowledge from one domain to another)

self-supervised learning (algorithms that can learn by themselves)

generalist models (algorithms that can do multiple tasks)

co-evolution of the data model (an algorithm that uses its good results to improve itself iteratively) These models are the foundations of the popular artificial intelligence systems DALL.E 2, which is commonly used for generating digital art images; ChatGPT chatbot; and SAM, which is used to select and crop objects from within an image, Li said. As part of his presentation, Li will share insights on AI research trends for the coming years. He is an expert in bioinformatics, an emerging field of study in which software tools and methods are used to discover patterns embedded in large, complex sets of biological data. His recent research projects include the use of AI for drug discovery, the use of AI for biomedical image processing, and conversational AI for healthcare applications. Li has created three foundational AI-related courses at Brock, which he also teaches: COSC 5P77 Probabilistic Graph Models and Generative Neural Models, COSC 5P83/4P83 Reinforcement Learning, and BIOL 3P06/5V80: Biomedical Data Science. The session, “Recent Progress in Artificial Intelligence,” will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 1:00 pm in MCH 313 of the Brocks Mackenzie Chown Complex. The presentation can also be viewed live via Microsoft Teams. Free coffee and cookies will be provided to those who attend in person. All Brock University graduate and undergraduate students, as well as faculty and staff, are welcome to attend. Visit GRAMS Instagram AND GRAMMS Twitter to learn more about upcoming seminars and how graduate students can get involved as part of the society’s executive team.

