International
Educators needed for a quantum future
• Physics 16, 59
To build a workforce that can meet the expected future demand in the quantum sector, we need to train many more educators with quantum education and marshal support for them.
In 2018, the US federal government passed the National Quantum Initiative Act, a program designed to accelerate the nation’s quantum research and development activities. In the next decade, quantum information science and quantum technologies are expected to have a significant impact on the American economy, as well as that of other countries. To fulfill this promise, the US will need a “quantum-capable” workforce that is familiar with the core aspects of quantum technologies and is large enough to meet expected demand. But even now, as quantum career opportunities are just beginning to emerge, supply lags behind demand; according to a 2022 report, there are currently only about one qualified candidate for every three quantum job openings [1]. We call on educational institutions and funding agencies to invest significantly in workforce development efforts to prevent this shortage from worsening.
Most of today’s jobs in quantum information science and technology (QIST) require detailed knowledge and skills that students typically acquire in graduate-level programs [2]. As the quantum industry matures from a research and development focus to a deployment focus, this requirement is likely to relax. The change is expected to increase the percentage of jobs at QIST in line with university-level training. However, 86% of QIST-focused courses currently take place at doctoral-granting research institutions [3]. Very few other university institutions offer opportunities to learn about the subject. In order to meet the future need, we believe that the aspect must change with the inclusion of QIST education in the curricula in mostly university institutions and community colleges in the USA. However, adding QIST classes to the curricula at these institutions will not be an easy task.
The challenges of bringing QIST programs to such countries include: how to finance them, where to house them, and which concepts to prioritize. In 2021, with support from the American Physical Society (APS) Innovation Fund, we helped organize the first Quantum Undergraduate Science Education and Training (QUEST) workshop to discuss these and other challenges with faculty from state-of-the-art institutions university. [4]. The workshop focused on discussing expected industry needs, existing educational programs and best practices for creating thriving inclusive programs, as well as identifying key challenges related to university institutions and possible ways to overcome them. .
Participants came up with questions that touched on everything from how to develop the best curriculum outlines to how to gain institutional support for launching these new courses. Frequently asked questions included, “What topics should classes focus on and what learning outcomes should classes aim for?” and “How can faculty convince administrators of the benefit of QIST programs so that they are given sufficient resources to run them?” The interdisciplinary nature of QIST allows programs to be located in different departments. Thus, participants also wanted to learn how to best manage conflicts and potential challenges arising from disciplinary silos.
While the specific answers to these questions are different for different institutions, we—and the workshop participants—believe that most solutions will benefit from the development of a multilevel community of QIST educators. University institutions often have only one or two faculty members with any QIST experience, which can leave those people feeling isolated when it comes to building QIST programs on their campuses. In addition, no course is viable to run or deliver if only one or two faculty members are involved in its planning and teaching. Having a network of colleagues who are all in the same boat – even if they are physically distant – helps alleviate feelings of isolation and provides avenues for sharing resources and expertise. Sharing resources and community support also increases the quality of programs and avoids the need to “reinvent the wheel.”
Federal agencies are beginning to recognize the value of engaging with QIST across a wider range of institutions such as through The act of chips and science and through programs such as the National Science Foundation Expand and the US Department of Energy rejuvenate. These programs strongly encourage partnerships between institutes with little experience in QIST and those with deep expertise in the field.
While encouraging, these national programs are insufficient to build QIST education where it needs to be—by nature, federal programs are highly competitive and only a small fraction of applicants benefit from them. Regional and local efforts are also required, where seemingly small actions can have a big impact. For example, administrators at university institutes can provide professional development support and networking opportunities for faculty members to help build QIST-focused communities. Larger doctoral-granting institutions with established QIST programs may invite faculty from undergraduate institutions to summer seminars aimed at introducing graduate students and postdocs to the field of QIST.
Catching these low-hanging fruits will go a long way in creating a strong QIST educational community and addressing the challenges associated with developing a skilled quantum workforce. The challenges are great, but the physics, mathematics, and computer science programs are well suited to meet them: all thrive on tackling sharp technical problems at the cutting edge of research and technology.
