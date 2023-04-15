High school students organize Ramadan party to raise funds for earthquake relief

The cafeteria at Sir Frederick Banting High School in London may have looked bare on Friday morning, but by night it will be filled with lanterns, decorations and an array of delicious food and desserts.

That’s because a group of Muslim high school students have come together to host an iftar party, a communal meal when Muslims break their day’s fast in the evening, to bring the community together during Ramadan.

But the event is about more than sweets and parties, it’s also a way to share their culture and raise money for February’s earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey.

“Taking action and helping people in need really means a lot to us,” said Amal Belal, co-founder of Banting’s Earthquake Aid student group.

“I’m a Syrian myself and this earthquake affected my personal life,” said the Grade 12 student, who moved to Canada four years ago. “It’s an honor for all of us and it feels like we can finally give back to the communities we. came from.”

High school students Aseel Yousef, Amal Belal, Lina Jasim, Zaina Belal are part of a group of about 30 students hosting an iftar dinner on Friday night at Sir Frederick Banting High School in London. (Michelle Both/CBC)

A way to return

Ramadan is a time when most Muslims around the world abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. Fasting ends every day with aniftarm. Ramadan this year began on March 22 at sunset and will end with the Eid al-Fitr holiday on April 20.

Lina Jasim, president of the Banting Muslim Students Association (MSA), says iftars are a reward for Muslims after a day of fasting to sit down together and enjoy a nice meal.

“In the month of Ramadan, we have to give to charity and we are supposed to be very humble in the things we do and the actions we take,” she said. “That’s why we decided to host this amazing iftar, to give back to the community.”

The iftar dinner will take place in the high school cafeteria, which will be transformed with decorations by student volunteers. (Michelle Both/CBC)

“Everyone at school has been incredibly supportive,” said Jasim, who spent her childhood in Iraq and Syria.

The students have sold about 170 tickets, she said. They are expecting to bring in at least $1,500 in donations for earthquake relief efforts, but those numbers will be finalized after the event. They are working with Students 2 End Suffering, a student initiative in London that raises money for a mobile aid clinic on the Syrian-Turkish border, organizers said.

Exciting and humbling

Teacher MaissaEl-Sayegh says it’s been exciting and humbling to see the students bring the community together for the event to give back, she said, noting that an iftar meal hasn’t happened in Banting in this capacity in at least a decade.

Many Syrian families at the school have family in the earthquake region of Syria and Turkey, said El-Sayegh, an ESL teacher and leader of the MSA and Earthquake Aid student groups in Banting.

“It’s had a huge impact on our students coming in and trying to be supportive in any way possible,” she said.

Students are “definitely leaders in our communities,” El-Sayegh said. “That’s definitely exciting to see for everyone.”

There are around 300 Muslim students involved in Banting MSA making it one of the largest associations in London, she said.

Student groups have also planned fundraisers and sporting events for the relief effort. BantingMSA also plans an assembly on June 6 to commemorate the Afzaal family in the hope of raising awareness and the community.

The community’s response has been encouraging to the students.

“I’m really grateful for the response we got and I hope we’ve been able to give back to the community in the best way we can,” Belal said.

At Friday’s iftar, she is looking forward to celebrating the diversity of the Banting community, she said.

“It’s important to me to show how communities are connected no matter what, and how they come together to celebrate each other and or each other’s cultures and traditions.”