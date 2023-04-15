UK Home Office Leads Sponsor Management System Update Process Publications





LawFlash

April 14, 2023

The UK Home Office has announced changes to how certain details can now be changed in the Sponsor Management System (SMS) by sponsors. The new process should simplify requirements and potentially reduce costs for employers in certain immigration pathways. Prompt Fulfillment of Requests As of March 23, 2023, the following requests presented in the SMS will be met immediately (subject to certain criteria being met): Replace your authorizing officer

Replace your key contact

Add new Level 1 users The request will be automatically fulfilled if the postal code on the request stated for the new authorizing officer, primary contact or Tier 1 user matches the postal code on any address of the sponsor’s main organization, head office address or legal representative organization address. The sponsor’s license must also be active and rated A. If the above criteria are not met, the request will be processed in the existing way, which may include a waiting time of up to 18 weeks. This time can be reduced to five working days by making a priority claim and paying a priority fee of £200. CoS distribution updates In other welcome changes, the annual allocation of Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) for sponsor licenses by eligible routes will automatically renew if a sponsor’s current allocation expires within three months of 23 March 2023. Sponsorship license holders will are given the number of assigned CoSs from their previous allocation. For sponsor license holders whose CoS allocation expires more than three months from 23 March 2023, sponsors will still need to manually renew their annual allocation over the next year. However, allocations after this request will be automatically renewed thereafter. Automatic renewal will apply to sponsoring license holders of the following immigration categories: Skilled worker (Indefinite CoS only)

Global Business Mobility (GBM) – Senior or specialist worker

GBM – Graduate Trainer

GBM – Service Provider

GBM – Dispatch Worker

Minister of Religion

International sportsman

Charity worker

Creative worker

Government authorized exchange

International agreement

Religious worker

Escalation As background, the annual CoS allocation refers to the number of unassigned CoS that a sponsor has available in the system to assign each year. This CoS partition can be used to assign Skilled worker CoS for the following: Individuals who are already in the UK, are currently employed by the sponsor and will need to extend their Tier 2 (General) or Skilled Worker visa with the same sponsor.

Individuals who are already in the UK, are working for another sponsor or have permission in another immigration category and will switch to a skilled worker visa

Individuals who are already in the UK, are studying at degree level in the UK and will switch to a skilled worker visa Please note that designated CoSs are not included in a sponsor’s annual CoS allocation. Designated CoSs are issued to new hires from overseas and must be requested on a case-by-case basis. of Global business mobility CoS allocation can be assigned to the following: Individuals who are moving to the UK and are already working for a related entity overseas

Individuals who are already in the UK are currently assigned to a sponsor and will need to extend their Global Business Mobility or Tier 2 (Intra-Company Transfer) visa with the same sponsor.

Recent graduates who will be moving to the UK as part of a graduate trainee program and have already worked for a related entity overseas for at least three months These changes should support sponsoring license holders with the timely maintenance of their company details on SMS, in turn helping organizations meet their sponsoring obligations and compliance duties.

