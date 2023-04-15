The MOWA Exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships opens in Budapest | News | Budapest 23

This evening, World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon and Balazs Nemeth, LOC CEO of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, officially opened the World Athletics Heritage Exhibition (MOWA) in Budapest.

He was joined for the ribbon cutting by LOC co-chair Miklos Gyulai, President of the Hungarian Athletics Association and a host of top Hungarian athletes, including 2018 world indoor shot put gold medalist Anita Marton and 2012 Olympic hammer throw champion Krisztian Pars.

The spectacular exhibition celebrates the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships, the first edition of which took place in Helsinki, Finland, in 1983, and tells the history of Hungarian athletics.

The MOWA Heritage Budapest 2023 exhibition is the world’s largest ever exhibition of athletics clothing, footwear, equipment and competition trophies donated by many of the greatest athletes in the history of our sport. The exhibition is enriched with historical Hungarian athletic artifacts that have never been publicly exhibited before.

Located in Etele Plaza, Budapest’s newest shopping mall, the large (600 m2) exhibition is open to the public for five months, closing at the end of the last day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships (19-27 August 2023).

“The opening of the MOWA exhibition marks an important milestone in the journey to the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, the biggest sporting event in the history of Hungary and the world this year,” said Ridgeon, silver medalist in the 110m hurdles. world in 1987. .

“From Carl Lewis’ three gold medals that highlighted the inaugural championships in 1983 to the three world records set by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tobi Amusan and Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis that captured the world’s attention in Oregon last year, the World Championships of Athletics has been the center stage of global sports entertainment for four decades.”

Nemeth, CEO of Budapest 2023 NZrt, added: “Today is a particularly exciting day for us, as the 2023 World Athletics Championships Budapest has officially set foot in Hungary with this opening. Although the competition itself is still five months away, the MOWA exhibition will give visitors a taste of the wonderful world of athletics.

“The fascinating exhibition is the perfect opportunity for fans and those new to athletics to see the pinnacle event of the queen of sports, the World Championships. It’s a bit like watching WCH Budapest 23, its superheroes who inspire us to do sports and live healthier lives.”

Hungary’s remarkable history on display

Hungary’s five World Outdoor Championships medalists, including the country’s three most recent podium finishers Marton (London 2017 shot put, silver), Balazs Baji (London 2017 110m hurdles, bronze) and Bence Halasz (Doha 2019 ), bronze hammer thrower, Zsolt Nemeth (1999 hammer throw, silver) and Pars (2011 and 2013 hammer throw, silver), were in attendance and have lent mementos from their competitive careers.

These important objects are displayed in a part of the exhibition that highlights the illustrious history of Hungarian athletics.

MASZ, the Hungarian Athletics Association which was established in 1897, was one of the 17 founding national federations that created the International Amateur Athletics Federation, known today as World Athletics, in 1912.

Dear Igloi Training Guru

During the ceremony, the extraordinary career of the Hungarian coach Mihaly Igloi was celebrated.

Ridgeon announced the World Athletics Heritage Plaque award in the posthumous category of Legacy Legend for Igloi, who coached a host of world record holders and Olympic medalists including Sandor Iharos, Istvan Rozsavolgyi, Laszlo Tabori, Bob Schul and Jim Beatty.

Hungarian Athletics Association President Gyulai received the plaque from Ridgeon.

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition given for ‘an outstanding contribution to the history and worldwide development of the sport of track and field athletics and in non-stadium athletics disciplines such as cross-country, mountain, road, track and ultra-running, and race walking’.

Virtual reality

Athletics is an ancient sport, but there is nothing ancient about how this exhibition tells our story.

There are two audio picture walls, a cinema room and other LED screens that play the action of the archive competition and a virtual reality area where visitors can travel through MOWA’s online platform, a world first 3D virtual sports museum.

There is also the opportunity to explore times, heights and weights that have made athletic history. Visitors can lift the jump tools, touch the obstacles and stand in awe and admire the jumpers’ world record heights and distances.

The exhibition, which is open from 11am to 7pm daily, is free to enter and offers visitors a welcome gift, competitions and prizes. It is located on the 3rd floor, Etele PlazaBudapest, Hadak utja 1, 1119 Hungary.

Limited edition merchandise

Fans can also join in on the 40th anniversary celebrations with their own limited edition items. From T-shirts and jerseys, to hats and bags, the range celebrates the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships and the cities that have hosted the global showpiece over the past four decades.

World Heritage of Athletics