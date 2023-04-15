Macron’s new retirement age clears last hurdle amid protestsExBulletin



Lewis Joly/AP

France’s Constitutional Council in PARIS on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after months of mass protests that have damaged his leadership.

The decision shocked or enraged critics of the pension plan. Hundreds of union activists and others rallied peacefully in Paris on Friday evening before some groups broke out into marches to the historic Place de la Bastille and beyond, setting trash cans and scooters on fire as police fired tear gas or pushed them.

Macron’s unions and political opponents vowed to keep up pressure on the government to withdraw the bill, and activists threatened further scattered protests on Saturday.

Macron’s office said he would approve the law in the coming days, and he has said he wants it to be implemented by the end of the year. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday’s decision “marks the end of the institutional and democratic path of this reform”, adding that there were “no winners” in what has become a nationwide lockdown and France’s worst social unrest in years.

The council rejected several measures in the pension bill, but the higher age was central to Macron’s plan and the target of protesters’ anger. The government argued that reform is necessary to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages; opponents proposed raising taxes on the wealthy or employers instead and said the changes threaten a hard-earned social safety net.

In a separate but related decision, the council rejected a request by left-wing lawmakers to allow a possible referendum on setting 62 as the official maximum retirement age. The council will decide on a second, similar request next month.

Carl Pfeiffer, a 62-year-old pensioner protesting outside City Hall, warned that the Constitutional Council’s decision will not mark the end of tensions.

Council members “are irresponsible, because the anger that will immediately come to the country is their fault,” he said.

Bartender Lena Cayo, 22, said she was disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

“We have been protesting for so many weeks and the government did not listen to us,” she said. “The workers who have gone on strike or protested against the legislation since January are fighting “for their rights, but nothing changes”.

As tensions rose in the hours before the decision, Macron invited unions to meet with him on Tuesday regardless of what the Constitutional Council’s decision was, his office said. Unions rejected Macron’s invitation, pointing out that he had rejected their previous offers for a meeting, and called for new mass protests on May 1, the international workers’ rights day.

Unions have orchestrated 12 nationwide protests since January and have played a critical role in trying to quell the overreaction of protesters. Violence from pockets of ultra-left radicals has marked peaceful nationwide marches.

The plan to raise the retirement age was meant to be Macron’s showpiece measure in his second term.

The council’s decision caps months of heated debate in parliament and excitement on the streets.

Spontaneous demonstrations were held across France before the nine-member council’s decision. Opponents of the pension reform blocked entry points to several cities, including Rouen in the west and Marseille in the south, slowing or stopping traffic.

The prime minister was interrupted as she visited a supermarket outside Paris by a group of people chanting, “We don’t want it”, referring to how she sidestepped a vote by lawmakers to push through pension reform.

The government’s decision to avoid a parliamentary vote in March by using special constitutional powers increased the fury of opponents of the measure, as well as their determination. Another group was waiting for Borne in the parking lot.

Union leaders have said the Constitutional Council’s rulings will be respected but have vowed to continue protests in a bid to force Macron to withdraw the measure.

The leader of the moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, warned that “there will be consequences”.

Hoping to overturn the decision, unions and some protesters recalled parallels with a controversial 2006 measure on youth work contracts that brought unionized students onto the streets. That legislation was pushed through parliament without a vote and given the green light by the Constitutional Council only to be canceled later to bring calm to the country.

Far-right lawmaker Marine Le Pen denounced the pension reform as “brutal and unfair”. In a statement, she said that once the reform is put into practice it will “mark the final split between the French people and Emmanuel Macron”.

Polls have consistently shown that most French citizens are opposed to working two more years before being able to collect pension benefits. The legislation also requires people to work 43 years to receive a full pension, among other changes to the system.