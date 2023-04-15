Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh before their meeting

PRIME MINISTER PHAM:(Through translator) Mr. Secretary of State, I am pleased to welcome you to Vietnam and to see you again here in my country, and I appreciate very much your arrangement of time for this visit. I believe that this visit was previously planned for last year, but due to the conditions on both sides it cannot be realized until now.

And I look forward to welcoming you to Vietnam at a time when we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of our Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership. And we can be satisfied with what we have achieved so far and with the time to come.

After the phone conversation between Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong and President Joe Biden, we are charging the relevant authorities to work with their American counterparts to work on the content of this phone call, the results of this phone call, with the aim of further strengthening and raising. our bilateral ties to a new height, especially given the importance of the call in question.

We also greatly appreciate the efforts of you personally and of the US State Department in strengthening the relationship between our two countries to date. And I want to thank the State Department and you personally for helping to organize the important phone call between Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong and President Joe Biden, which has been a great success.

Our two governments have also signed an agreement on conditions for the renovation, construction and maintenance of diplomatic facilities, otherwise known as the Conditions for Construction Agreement, COCA. And it gives me great pleasure that you will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the new US Embassy building in Hanoi, Vietnam. I have instructed the relevant authorities to make every effort to expedite these efforts and of course I have worked with your ambassador, Mr. Marc Knapper, who has also been very active in these efforts. We are always trying and I think we have basically fulfilled the requirements, the requirements made by the US to hold the founding ceremony today.

When it comes to our bilateral ties, we are pleased to note that we have been able to further strengthen our relations, be it in terms of diplomacy, politics, economic cooperation, among others. It has been a very inclusive and effective relationship. And going forward, we must continue to deepen said relationships.

We greatly value the role and responsibility of the US towards the Asia-Pacific, or, in the larger scheme of things, the Indo-Pacific.

We greatly appreciate that the US during the COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with the largest amount of vaccines and medical equipment, especially in times of hardship. It was thanks to the support of friends and partners, including the US, that we were able to contain the pandemic and soon reopen our economy. Last year, we recorded GDP growth of over 8 percent, a trade turnover of $732 billion and an FDI disbursement of over $22 billion, the highest ever.

And when it comes to other activities, they were also properly promoted. And the two foreign ministries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the US State Department, as well as our two ambassadors, have actively promoted such efforts.

When it comes to working in other areas, I believe we can happily say that people-to-people exchange or technological cooperation or exchange of delegations, especially at a high level, is held regularly. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic we have received high-level officials from the US and other secretaries as well.

And I want to hear from you, Mr. Secretary of State.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Well, Prime Minister, thank you very much for hosting us. It is very, very good to see you again, and I must say that it is a great personal pleasure for me to return to Vietnam. I was here on two occasions when I was Deputy Secretary of State for President Obama, but I was looking forward to returning here as Secretary of State.

And while it may be a little foggy today, I think the sun has shone on our relationship. We’ve seen, as you said, over the 10 years of our Comprehensive Partnership tremendous growth in the relationship in so many areas that are benefiting people in both Vietnam and the United States, and I think now we hope to be able to take that to an equal level higher, higher level: further deepening of the economic partnership; working on issues that really matter to our people, from tackling climate change, to finding new renewable energy sources, to building more resilient supply chains. All of these things and more, I think, are front and center on the agenda.

President Biden deeply appreciated the call with the secretary general and asked me to express his appreciation to you, to the secretary general when I have the opportunity to see him later today. And we are very pleased to be able to move forward with the new embassy complex. I brought my shovel with me so I was ready. (Laughter.)

But we also very much appreciate, Prime Minister, the very good working relationship we have with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with people across government, and we’re grateful for your hospitality today. Thank you.