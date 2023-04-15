Pension protests in France: High court backs unpopular plans to raise pension age to 64



Paris

CNN

–



France’s top court on Friday approved unpopular government plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, a major victory for President Emmanuel Macron in the face of mass protests across the country.

The US Supreme Court-like Constitutional Council struck down some elements of the new law, but the most controversial element remains: the gradual increase in the retirement age.

Pension reform in France, where the right to retire with a full pension at the age of 62 is deeply valued, is always a very sensitive issue and even more so in recent months with growing social discontent due to the increase in cost of living.

Widespread protests have paralyzed key services across France this year over Macron’s proposed changes to the pension system. There were violent clashes between the police and the demonstrators.

The final approval of the pension reforms that followed seven hours of debate within the nine-member Council is a victory for Macron a year into his second presidential term, but the unpopularity of the new law has come at a heavy political cost to his approval ratings. . at near record low levels.

As part of the decision, the Constitutional Council also rejected a first request by opposition lawmakers to hold a referendum on the reform. A second, last-minute request submitted on Thursday to hold a referendum on the reform remains under consideration.

Macron’s government has said the reform is necessary to keep the pension systems’ finances out of the red in the coming years.

Ahead of the decision, security was heightened in Paris amid expectations of spontaneous protests.

Macron is now expected to approve the law this weekend. From September, early retirees will have to wait an extra three months for their state pensions. With regular, increasing increases, by 2030 the retirement age will be 64.

The French government will now hope that the protests, which have already shown signs of abating, will end.

But speaking to CNN in Paris, some protesters said they would remain on the streets.

We expected it. It’s not really a surprise and we don’t really care because we want to fight until this reform is abandoned, said Sidonie Dauver.

We will continue to protest because we must be respected. People want respect for social rights and social justice. We are against this pension reform, said another protester, Jean-Baptiste Redd.

The leader of the French CGT union, one of Frances main trade unions, has called for a historic protest on May 1.

All the French, mark the date, we must be on the streets to stop this law from coming into effect, Sophie Binet, head of the CGT, told CNN affiliate BFMTV, vowing that the protests would continue.

The lives of French men and women do not depend on the opinion of nine people, she said.

Even the opposition parties have signaled that they will fight against the plans.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mlenchon said the decision showed the council was more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people, while far-right Marine Le Pen urged those opposed to the changes to vote for her in the election. future.

Even with the changes, France’s new retirement age will still be below the norm in Europe and many other developed economies, where the age at which full pension benefits apply is 65 and is moving towards 67 years old.

State pensions in France are also more generous than anywhere else. At nearly 14% of GDP in 2018, the country’s spending on state pensions is greater than most other countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The government further stoked anger earlier this year by using executive powers to force changes through parliament.