The man arrested after the explosion prompted the evacuation of the Japanese leader from the speech site



Tokyo, Japan

CNN

–



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed on Saturday after an explosion at a site where he was giving an outdoor speech.

Video footage released by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested after the explosion. Footage showed several men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect to the ground. Other photos showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida’s direction.

Local news agency Kyodo reported that a man had been arrested after throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb.

The dramatic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local fishing port of Saikazaki.

The circumstances surrounding the suspected attack drew immediate comparisons to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot in July last year during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The attack on Abe shocked a nation rarely associated with political and gun violence.

Kishida had also given a political speech, in his case, in support of his ruling party’s candidate in a local by-election for the House of Representatives in a Wakayama district.

Campaigning is currently underway in Japan’s nationwide local elections.

A member of the municipal council who was at the scene told NHK that a silver cylindrical object had flown about two meters in front of me just before the explosion was heard.

Another eyewitness also reported seeing a silver cylinder, saying it was thrown and then flashed shortly before a loud noise was heard.

Footage from NHK showed what appeared to be a young man wearing glasses, a mask and a gray backpack standing among a crowd of people gathered to watch Kishida’s speech.

Before the man was captured, he could be seen holding a silver cylinder and making hand gestures as if trying to light it, according to NHK.

Japanese officials said later Saturday that Kishida was safe and unharmed. NHK reported that he was taken to another location where he was surrounded by police officers guarding him.

The broadcaster said a man had been arrested on suspicion of violently obstructing business and taken to Wakayama West police station for questioning.

In Japan, forcible obstruction of business is the crime of forcibly obstructing another person’s business. it shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of ¥500,000.

Officials at the Wakayama Nishi Police Station told CNN that they have secured a suspect, but are unable to release the suspect or any other information yet; They said more details will be announced later.

In a speech broadcast on NHK after the attack, the prime minister said police were investigating the blast and apologized for causing concern, adding that we are fighting an important election for our country.

Kishida resumed campaign activities for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly afterwards and gave a speech at Wakayama Railway Station.

It is expected to move east to Chiba Prefecture on Saturday afternoon and west to Oita Prefecture on Sunday.

His party said in a tweet on Saturday that his speeches would go ahead as planned. He also apologized for causing everyone trouble.

Any comparisons to Abe’s assassination are likely to be unpalatable to the Japanese security establishment.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot while giving a campaign speech to a small crowd near a train station in the city of Nara.

The attack, which happened in broad daylight and involved what appeared to be a homemade weapon, shocked a nation where gun violence is rare and led to fierce criticism of police security measures.

The national police chief later resigned after a report by his agency found flaws in the protection provided to Abe.

Doctors who attended to Abe discovered that the bullet had penetrated his heart.

A man was arrested after Abe’s death and is currently facing charges murder and firearms the charges.