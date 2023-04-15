International
Germany ditches nuclear power, ushering in a ‘new era’ as it shuts down its last three power plants
Germany’s last three nuclear power plants close their doors on Saturday, marking the end of the country’s nuclear era that has more than six decades.
Nuclear power has long been controversial in Germany.
There are those who want to end reliance on a technology they see as unsustainable, dangerous and a distraction from accelerating renewable energy.
But for others, shutting down nuclear plants is short-sighted. They see it as turning off the tap on a reliable low-carbon energy source at a time when drastic cuts in planet-warming pollution are needed.
Although these debates rumble on, and despite last minute calls to keep plants online amid an energy crisis, the German government has been steadfast.
The position of the German government is clear: nuclear power is not green. Nor is it sustainable, Steffi Lemke, Germany’s Federal Minister for the Environment and Consumer Protection and a member of the Green Party, told CNN.
We are entering a new era of energy production, she said.
The closure of the three plants Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim represents the culmination of a plan set in motion more than 20 years ago. But its roots are even older.
In the 1970s, a strong anti-nuclear movement emerged in Germany. Various groups came together to protest the new power plants, concerned about the dangers posed by the technology and, for some, the link to nuclear weapons. The movement gave birth to the Green Party, which is now part of the governing coalition.
Nuclear accidents fueled opposition: the partial meltdown of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 1979 and the 1986 Chernobyl disaster that created a cloud of radioactive waste that reached parts of Germany.
In 2000, the German government pledged to phase out nuclear power and begin shutting down power plants. But when a new government came to power in 2009, it looked briefly like nuclear would get a reprieve as a bridging technology to help the country transition to renewable energy.
Then Fukushima happened.
In March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. For many in Germany, the worst nuclear disaster in Japan was confirmation that assurances that a large-scale nuclear accident cannot happen are unreliable, Miranda Schreurs, a professor of environment and climate policy at the Technical University of Munich, told CNN. .
Three days later, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, a formerly pro-nuclear physicist, gave a speech calling it an unimaginable disaster for Japan and a turning point for the world. She announced that Germany would accelerate a nuclear phase-out, with older plants shut down immediately.
However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine provided another plot twist.
Afraid of its energy security without Russian gas, Germany the government delayed its plan to close the final three power plants in December 2022. Some called for a rethink.
But the government refused, agreeing to keep them in operation only until April 15.
For those in the anti-nuclear movement, it is a moment of victory.
It’s a huge achievement for the millions of people who have protested nuclear in Germany and around the world for decades, Paul-Marie Manire, a spokesman for Greenpeace, told CNN.
For critics of Germany’s policy, however, it is unreasonable to turn off a low-carbon energy source as the impacts of the climate crisis intensify.
We need to keep existing nuclear reactors operating and safe while simultaneously ramping up renewable energy as quickly as possible, Leah Stokes, a professor of climate and energy policy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told CNN.
The big danger, she said, is that fossil fuels fill the energy the void left by the nucleus. Reductions in Germany’s nuclear power since Fukushima have been largely offset by growth in coal, according to explorative published last year.
Germany plans to replace approximately 6% of the electricity produced by the three nuclear plants with renewable sources, but also gas and coal.
More than 30% of Germany’s energy comes from coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, and the government has made controversial decisions to turn to coal to help with energy security.
In January, protesters including Greta Thunberg gathered in the western German village of Ltzerath in an unsuccessful attempt to stop it being destroyed to mine the coal beneath it.
Building new coal capacity is the opposite of what we need, Stokes said. Fossil fuels are a climate problem, but they are also a health risk, she stressed. According to a recent analysis, air pollution from fossil fuels is responsible for 8.7 million deaths annually.
Veronika Grimm, one of Germany’s leading economists, told CNN that keeping nuclear plants running longer would have given Germany more time to electrify widely, especially as renewable energy growth remains slow.
But supporters of a nuclear shutdown argue that it will ultimately hasten the end of fossil fuels.
Germany has pledged to close its last coal-fired power plant no later than 2038, with a deadline of 2030 in some areas. It aims for 80% of electricity to come from renewable sources by the end of this decade.
As more coal was added in the months after Fukushima, Schreurs said, nuclear shutdowns have seen a big push into clean energy. This urgency and demand may be what is needed to push forward the growth of renewables, she said.
Representatives of Germany’s renewable energy industry said the shutdown would open the door to more investment in clean energy.
Germany’s move away from nuclear power is a historic event and an energy overdue step, Simone Peter, president of the German Renewable Energy Federation (BEE), told CNN. It is high time we leave the nuclear age behind and usher in the renewable era.
Nor should the impacts of nuclear power be overlooked, Schreurs said, pointing to the carbon pollution created by uranium mining as well as the risk of health complications for the miners. Plus, it creates a dependency on Russia, which supplies uranium to nuclear power plants, she added.
Nuclear has also shown its vulnerability to the climate crisis. France was forced to reduce nuclear power production last year after rivers used to cool reactors became too hot during Europe’s heat wave.
Now Germany must figure out what to do with the deadly high-level radioactive waste, which could remain dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years.
Currently, nuclear waste is kept in temporary storage near decommissioning nuclear power plants. But the search continues to find a permanent place where the remains can be safely stored for a million years.
The site must be hundreds of meters deep underground. Only a few types of rock can do: crystalline granite, rock salt or mud rock. It must be geologically stable with no risk of earthquakes or signs of underground rivers.
The process is likely to be arduous, complex, and extremely long, possibly taking more than 100 years.
BGE, the Federal Radioactive Waste Disposal Company, estimates that a final site will not be chosen until between 2046 and 2064. After that, it will take decades more to build the repository, fill it with waste, and Stamped.
Many other countries are following a similar path in Germany. Denmark adopted a resolution in the 1980s not to build nuclear power plants, Switzerland voted in 2017 to phase out nuclear power, Italy shut down the last reactors in 1990 and in Austria a nuclear power plant has never been used.
But in the context of the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and pressure to reduce carbon pollution, others still want nuclear in the mix.
The UK, in the process of building a nuclear power plant, said in its latest climate strategy that nuclear power has a crucial role in creating safe, affordable and clean energy.
France, which takes about 70% of its nuclear power, is planning six new reactors, and Finland opened a new nuclear power plant last year. Even Japan, which is still dealing with the fallout from Fukushima, is considering restarting reactors.
The US, the world’s largest nuclear power, is also investing in nuclear power and in March launched a new nuclear reactor, Vogtle 3 in Georgia, its first in years.
But experts suggest this does not mark the beginning of a nuclear buildup. Vogtle 3 came online six years late and at a cost of $30 billion, double the original budget.
It summarizes the big problem affecting the entire nuclear industry: increasing economics. New plants are expensive and can take more than a decade to build. Even pro-nuclear countries have big problems developing nuclear power, Schreurs said.
Many nuclear power plants in Europe, the US and elsewhere are aging plants with a lifespan of around 40 to 60 years. As Germany ends its nuclear age, it is approaching a difficult time for others, Schreurs said.
There will be a moment of decision if nuclear really has a future
