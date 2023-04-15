International
First Person: Keeping the Memories of Rwandan Genocide Victims Alive
A baby dress and a five year old dress and sweater. Washed, cleaned, but still stained with blood.
These are the personal items that Immacule Songa donated to Stories of Survival and Remembrance – A Call to Action to Prevent Genocide, currently on display at UN headquarters, along with a photo album featuring her daughters, Raissa and Clarisse , laughing and smiling.
“The items in this exhibition are very important to me because they remind us of the lives, the experiences of our people who are gone, who are no longer here. It is up to us to talk about them and tell their stories, and how they took life
Six years ago, I returned to Rwanda to search for the remains of my family. In a mass grave, I recognized the dresses my daughters had worn in the last moment of their lives. The clothes were stuck to the body. They were all I had left of my children. So I got them.
I first exhibited my daughters’ clothes at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in the United States in order to tell their story. Even though they were washed, you can see the blood stains and you can imagine how they died.
Don’t let my girls be forgotten
We talk about the millions of Rwandans, Tutsis killed during the genocide and we seem to forget the individuals. This exhibition is here to remember the story of each individual.
If I could talk to my daughters, I would tell them that I have not forgotten them, I love them very much and I have talked about them a lot, because they had a cruel death that they did not deserve.
I am a mother who did not disappear, a woman who cries a lot. I tell myself that God saved me for a reason, to give me the strength to speak up for my daughters and make sure they are not forgotten.
Facts don’t lie
We have a responsibility to show the world that injustice exists, that people are dying because of injustice, and that the genocide in Rwanda was planned and executed by very smart people who recruited militants and convinced them to kill. The responsibility to prevent genocide lies with governments, those in positions of influence and the United Nations.
For our part, we also play our part. For example, we organize commemorative and education days to explain to the public what can happen if people are not careful. Because genocide can be prevented.
There are several stages of genocide, and the last stage is denial. Today, around the world, people are denying genocides. They are given platforms, write books and say that genocide did not happen.
Facts don’t lie. So if people see the facts, when they see my children’s clothes, there is no mistake. People said that children were killed and now they see that it is true.
To ensure that genocide is not repeated, we must engage everyone. We must go to schools and teach peace. When I talk to students, I can see them change. It makes a difference.
Before the genocide, 95 percent of the population was uneducated and it was very easy to convince them to kill. I think that if people have access to the education they need, they will advocate for peace.
“Stories of survival and memories – A call to action to prevent genocide”, is exhibited at the UN headquarters until June 15.
Objects in the exhibit include clothing, toys, photographs, letters, recipes, and other seemingly ordinary objects that survived the Holocaust, genocide, and other atrocious crimes in Cambodia, Srebrenica (Bosnia-Herzegovina), and Rwanda.
The exhibition is being held during the year of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
It was inaugurated a few days before the celebration of the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in the UN General Assembly Hall on Friday, April 14.
