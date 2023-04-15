International
Family mourns loss of father found dead in Steinbach months after he went missing
It’s not the ending Christine Maynard-Balcaen wanted for her son, who was reported missing last fall amid mental health and addiction issues.
Ryan Cody Maynard, who was 29 when he disappeared last November, was found dead in Steinbachon on Wednesday.
Maynard-Balcaen jumped in her car and drove into the southeastern Manitoba town that day after hearing through the grapevine that RCMP had found a body and cordoned off part of Hespeler Road.
When she arrived, she ran towards a mountain at the scene.
“I just yelled… “Is it Ryan? Is it Ryan? You know, I’m his mother. Is it Ryan? Please tell me it’s Ryan.”I just wanted this nightmare to end,” she said through tears in an interview with CBC.
As hard as it is, we are so relieved that he was found.
The father of a 5-year-old was reported missing in November. Maynard-Balcaen said she was devastated when she learned from the scene officer that the body had been found in a wooded area by a seven-year-old.
On Thursday, RCMP said they had found a body Wednesday that they believed was connected to an ongoing missing person investigation.
They did not confirm the person was Ryan Maynard or the probable cause of death, delaying results pending the chief medical examiner’s autopsy.
But Maynard-Balcaen says given the known details, she is confident it was her son.
He was last seen Nov. 24 at a home on Cedar Crescent, a short walk from Hespeler.
Maynard-Balcaen also said she received a call from the chief medical examiner’s office this week and heard descriptions of three body tattoos that matched her son’s.
The Mountie she spoke to at the scene didn’t say it was Ryan either, but described the indented tattoo on the left hand of the person whose body was found, she said.
Her son had one that covered the entire back of his left hand, in honor of his five-year-old daughter.
Barriers to appropriate supporters
While it won’t be clear what led to Ryan’s death until the autopsy results are complete, his mother said the months leading up to his disappearance were marked by the challenges of addictions rooted in mental health struggles.
He was addicted to the color purple, a mixture of opioids sometimes including heroin and fentanyl, she said.
She and other loved ones, along with Ryan himself, faced several obstacles trying to get him the help he needed.
Maynard-Balcaen said she made several unsuccessful attempts to treat Ryan in Winnipeg. He eventually entered a month-long program but relapsed, she said.
She also checked with addiction recovery centers in other provinces, but the family couldn’t afford any that could have helped, she said.
“It’s extremely difficult to get into these programs, and when you do they’re not enough for people who are addicted to these types of drugs.”
Maynard-Balcaen said she’s not yet sure how she feels about the idea of supervised consumption sites or managed substance use programs, or how they might help people in Manitoba.
“It’s not a terrible idea. Does it solve the addiction problem? No. But does it prevent deaths? Yes.”
“He just felt helpless.”
Not long before he disappeared, Ryan tried a Christian-based addiction program at Steinbach that requires patients to abstain from most substances unless they are prescribed by a doctor.
That program wasn’t right either, and Ryan disappeared about a week after leaving the program, Maynard-Balcaensaid.
When he last spoke to family on Nov. 20, he had a new job about to start, his mother said.
Allison Zaporozan, Ryan’s cousin’s partner, said she also took Ryan to several places for help.
She wonders if things would have been different if there were more services tailored to his needs.
“Hospitals wouldn’t keep it for more than two days, and people are so judgmental,” Zaporozan said. “He felt like, ‘Why am I here if they’re not going to help me?’… He just felt helpless.”
Zaporozani is struggling to cope not only with the loss, but also the lack of proper detoxification and recovery resources for someone in Ryan’s position, and the stigma surrounding drug abuse.
“The drug problem in Steinbach is ridiculous and no one seems to be doing anything about it,” she said.
She said she is going back to school to be an addictions counselor to “try to make a difference in this community.”
Zaporozan said he will always cherish the bond he shared with Ryan, who “always knew I understood him.”
His mother says she will always remember her son’s “beautiful laugh”.
“Ryan and I had our differences … because it was extremely difficult, but at the same time, we both loved each other very much,” she said.
“I know now he would say, ‘I’m fine mom… It’s over.’
If you or someone you know is struggling, here’s where you can get help:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/steinbach-death-ryan-maynard-missing-1.6810830
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yellen says US banks could tighten lending and deny need for further rate hikes
- University of Dubuque is adding Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey this fall – The Rink Live
- Washington men’s tennis stuck in loss column | local sports
- President Jokowi and Ms Iriana arrive in Hanover
- Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 53 Princeton
- Emily Ratajkowski adjusts her yellow micro mini dress with a blushing smile
- To help those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo, the Iraqi Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sign a partnership agreement [EN/AR] – The Syrian Arab Republic
- US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India
- Man shot in the head on crowded Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: April 15