Family mourns loss of father found dead in Steinbach months after he went missing

It’s not the ending Christine Maynard-Balcaen wanted for her son, who was reported missing last fall amid mental health and addiction issues.

Ryan Cody Maynard, who was 29 when he disappeared last November, was found dead in Steinbachon on Wednesday.

Maynard-Balcaen jumped in her car and drove into the southeastern Manitoba town that day after hearing through the grapevine that RCMP had found a body and cordoned off part of Hespeler Road.

When she arrived, she ran towards a mountain at the scene.

“I just yelled… “Is it Ryan? Is it Ryan? You know, I’m his mother. Is it Ryan? Please tell me it’s Ryan.”I just wanted this nightmare to end,” she said through tears in an interview with CBC.

As hard as it is, we are so relieved that he was found.

The father of a 5-year-old was reported missing in November. Maynard-Balcaen said she was devastated when she learned from the scene officer that the body had been found in a wooded area by a seven-year-old.

On Thursday, RCMP said they had found a body Wednesday that they believed was connected to an ongoing missing person investigation.

They did not confirm the person was Ryan Maynard or the probable cause of death, delaying results pending the chief medical examiner’s autopsy.

But Maynard-Balcaen says given the known details, she is confident it was her son.

He was last seen Nov. 24 at a home on Cedar Crescent, a short walk from Hespeler.

Maynard-Balcaen also said she received a call from the chief medical examiner’s office this week and heard descriptions of three body tattoos that matched her son’s.

Ryan Maynard had several distinctive tattoos, including a large rose on his left hand that his mother, Christine Maynard-Balcaen, says was done in honor of his daughter. She says an RCMP officer told her a person found dead in Steinbach, whose identity has not been officially released, had a large rose tattoo on his hand. (Submitted by RCMP)

The Mountie she spoke to at the scene didn’t say it was Ryan either, but described the indented tattoo on the left hand of the person whose body was found, she said.

Her son had one that covered the entire back of his left hand, in honor of his five-year-old daughter.

Barriers to appropriate supporters

While it won’t be clear what led to Ryan’s death until the autopsy results are complete, his mother said the months leading up to his disappearance were marked by the challenges of addictions rooted in mental health struggles.

He was addicted to the color purple, a mixture of opioids sometimes including heroin and fentanyl, she said.

She and other loved ones, along with Ryan himself, faced several obstacles trying to get him the help he needed.

Maynard-Balcaen said she made several unsuccessful attempts to treat Ryan in Winnipeg. He eventually entered a month-long program but relapsed, she said.

She also checked with addiction recovery centers in other provinces, but the family couldn’t afford any that could have helped, she said.

“It’s extremely difficult to get into these programs, and when you do they’re not enough for people who are addicted to these types of drugs.”

Maynard-Balcaen said she’s not yet sure how she feels about the idea of ​​supervised consumption sites or managed substance use programs, or how they might help people in Manitoba.

“It’s not a terrible idea. Does it solve the addiction problem? No. But does it prevent deaths? Yes.”

“He just felt helpless.”

Not long before he disappeared, Ryan tried a Christian-based addiction program at Steinbach that requires patients to abstain from most substances unless they are prescribed by a doctor.

That program wasn’t right either, and Ryan disappeared about a week after leaving the program, Maynard-Balcaensaid.

When he last spoke to family on Nov. 20, he had a new job about to start, his mother said.

Allison Zaporozan, Ryan’s cousin’s partner, said she also took Ryan to several places for help.

She wonders if things would have been different if there were more services tailored to his needs.

“Hospitals wouldn’t keep it for more than two days, and people are so judgmental,” Zaporozan said. “He felt like, ‘Why am I here if they’re not going to help me?’… He just felt helpless.”

Zaporozani is struggling to cope not only with the loss, but also the lack of proper detoxification and recovery resources for someone in Ryan’s position, and the stigma surrounding drug abuse.

“The drug problem in Steinbach is ridiculous and no one seems to be doing anything about it,” she said.

She said she is going back to school to be an addictions counselor to “try to make a difference in this community.”

Zaporozan said he will always cherish the bond he shared with Ryan, who “always knew I understood him.”

His mother says she will always remember her son’s “beautiful laugh”.

“Ryan and I had our differences … because it was extremely difficult, but at the same time, we both loved each other very much,” she said.

“I know now he would say, ‘I’m fine mom… It’s over.’

If you or someone you know is struggling, here’s where you can get help: