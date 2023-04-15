International
Drew Colloquium Examines Religious Translation
Tags: Theo PhD Students, Theo Professors, School of Theology, School of Theology Home Page
Drew Colloquium Examines Religious Translation
Organized by the Graduate Division of Students of Religion
April 2023 – Students and professors dive deep into religious translation at the 20th annual Transdisciplinary Theological Colloquium (TTC) at Drew School of Theology.
Organized by the doctoral students of Drew’s Graduate Division of Religions, the theme of this year’s conference was Haunted Speech (from): Interpreting Religions and Religious Translations.
I find this year’s translation theme fascinating because of the wide range of conversations it sparks in the field of religion; poetics and politics, risks and opportunities, the ethics and aesthetics of it all, said PhD student Yajenlemla. This idea of translation for a subject is particularly intriguing and important because it compels us Consider the modalities and limitations of translation as it relates to cultural, political, ethical, and religious implications.”
The hybrid event took place over three days, welcoming students and scholars from Drew and other institutions across North America to six panel discussions, analyzing and exploring topics of pressing concern related to religious translation. This was the TTC’s first in-person meeting since 2019.
TTC has a long history in the School of Theology, beginning in the early 2000s as a way not only to have sophisticated and nuanced conversations about theology, but also to bring many well-known and exciting scholars into said conversations, said Michael Anderson. Doctoral student and program assistant at the School of Theology.
It went into a short hiatus in 2020 where it converted to accommodate our social distancing protocols and then went dormant in 2021-2022, Anderson continued. The idea of him coming back, so to speak, waking up, in 2023 has opened up many new possibilities for the conference. Not least because being hybrid has allowed us to engage more global perspectives and voices. This TTC is also special as it is one of the few TTC events run by graduate students only. I think there is something really important about the way graduate students are guiding the direction of a major theological conference, alerting us all to what we think are the pressing issues in theological and religious education today.”
Many Drew PhD students presented, moderated or were interviewed during the event, including Anderson, Susan Chang Saridakis, Julian Cook, Hunter Edwards, Carolina Glauster, Esther Inuwa, Eunchul Jung, HaYoung Kang, Minenhle Nomalungelo Khumalo, Tzu Yu Linvsim, Isaabe , Jane Okang, Erin Parks, Beth Quick, Rose Sharon, Amiel Wayne, Kenya Vanessa Williams and Yajenlemla.
The event featured a keynote presentation on two of the three days. Assistant Professor of Transnational Christianity and Gender Studies Minjung Noh led the charge with her presentation on Translating Religious Material Culture: The Korean Repository (1895) Print of Buddhist Prayer Beads.
Noh explained how Alex Parrish, curator at Drews Special Collections & University Archives, discovered a large folded sheet of paper buried between the pages of The Korean Warehousea Korean missionary periodical dating back to 1895. It was a hand-drawn painting of Buddhist prayer beads, along with the names of the Buddhist gods corresponding to each bead written in Chinese, Korean, and English.
She explored the variety of translations within this unique discovery: that of a 3-D object in a drawn version, the source of Buddhist scriptures in prayer beads translated from Sanskrit to Chinese, and the Korean translation of a Buddhist cultural object.
Elaine Penagos, graduate student in Emory University’s Division of Religion, and Yohana Junker, assistant professor of art, religion, and culture at Claremont School of Theology, gave a keynote presentation, The Poetics of Continuity: A Conversation on Cuban and Brazilian Afro-Religious Traditions . Translated Through the Visual Arts.
A change from a traditional keynote lecture, the presentation was a conversational exchange between two scholars and friends, focusing on several artists and visual displays of artworks from their respective contexts: Brazil (Junker) and the Caribbean, especially Cuba (Penagos). The presenters commented on the artists and the artworks in a dialogical way and in doing so, they helped to explore questions of translation related to media, ideas, interpretation and meaning making.
The keynote presentation was challenging, critical and channeling our senses as we think about the translatability of art and how it narrates liberation and resistance, said PhD student Kenya Vanessa Williams.
Recent contributions from past years of TTC at Drew are available at a volume series published by Fordham University Press.
NEWS FROM DREW THEOLOGICAL SCHOOL
|
Sources
2/ https://drew.edu/stories/2023/04/14/drew-colloquium-examines-religious-translation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yellen says US banks could tighten lending and deny need for further rate hikes
- University of Dubuque is adding Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey this fall – The Rink Live
- Washington men’s tennis stuck in loss column | local sports
- President Jokowi and Ms Iriana arrive in Hanover
- Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment
- Men’s tennis drops to No. 53 Princeton
- Emily Ratajkowski adjusts her yellow micro mini dress with a blushing smile
- To help those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo, the Iraqi Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sign a partnership agreement [EN/AR] – The Syrian Arab Republic
- US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India
- Man shot in the head on crowded Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: April 15