Tags: Theo PhD Students, Theo Professors, School of Theology, School of Theology Home Page

Drew Colloquium Examines Religious Translation

Organized by the Graduate Division of Students of Religion

April 2023 – Students and professors dive deep into religious translation at the 20th annual Transdisciplinary Theological Colloquium (TTC) at Drew School of Theology.

Organized by the doctoral students of Drew’s Graduate Division of Religions, the theme of this year’s conference was Haunted Speech (from): Interpreting Religions and Religious Translations.

Larger A student-led panel discussion



I find this year’s translation theme fascinating because of the wide range of conversations it sparks in the field of religion; poetics and politics, risks and opportunities, the ethics and aesthetics of it all, said PhD student Yajenlemla. This idea of ​​translation for a subject is particularly intriguing and important because it compels us Consider the modalities and limitations of translation as it relates to cultural, political, ethical, and religious implications.”

The hybrid event took place over three days, welcoming students and scholars from Drew and other institutions across North America to six panel discussions, analyzing and exploring topics of pressing concern related to religious translation. This was the TTC’s first in-person meeting since 2019.

TTC has a long history in the School of Theology, beginning in the early 2000s as a way not only to have sophisticated and nuanced conversations about theology, but also to bring many well-known and exciting scholars into said conversations, said Michael Anderson. Doctoral student and program assistant at the School of Theology.

It went into a short hiatus in 2020 where it converted to accommodate our social distancing protocols and then went dormant in 2021-2022, Anderson continued. The idea of ​​him coming back, so to speak, waking up, in 2023 has opened up many new possibilities for the conference. Not least because being hybrid has allowed us to engage more global perspectives and voices. This TTC is also special as it is one of the few TTC events run by graduate students only. I think there is something really important about the way graduate students are guiding the direction of a major theological conference, alerting us all to what we think are the pressing issues in theological and religious education today.”

Many Drew PhD students presented, moderated or were interviewed during the event, including Anderson, Susan Chang Saridakis, Julian Cook, Hunter Edwards, Carolina Glauster, Esther Inuwa, Eunchul Jung, HaYoung Kang, Minenhle Nomalungelo Khumalo, Tzu Yu Linvsim, Isaabe , Jane Okang, Erin Parks, Beth Quick, Rose Sharon, Amiel Wayne, Kenya Vanessa Williams and Yajenlemla.

The event featured a keynote presentation on two of the three days. Assistant Professor of Transnational Christianity and Gender Studies Minjung Noh led the charge with her presentation on Translating Religious Material Culture: The Korean Repository (1895) Print of Buddhist Prayer Beads.

Noh explained how Alex Parrish, curator at Drews Special Collections & University Archives, discovered a large folded sheet of paper buried between the pages of The Korean Warehousea Korean missionary periodical dating back to 1895. It was a hand-drawn painting of Buddhist prayer beads, along with the names of the Buddhist gods corresponding to each bead written in Chinese, Korean, and English.

She explored the variety of translations within this unique discovery: that of a 3-D object in a drawn version, the source of Buddhist scriptures in prayer beads translated from Sanskrit to Chinese, and the Korean translation of a Buddhist cultural object.

Elaine Penagos, graduate student in Emory University’s Division of Religion, and Yohana Junker, assistant professor of art, religion, and culture at Claremont School of Theology, gave a keynote presentation, The Poetics of Continuity: A Conversation on Cuban and Brazilian Afro-Religious Traditions . Translated Through the Visual Arts.

A change from a traditional keynote lecture, the presentation was a conversational exchange between two scholars and friends, focusing on several artists and visual displays of artworks from their respective contexts: Brazil (Junker) and the Caribbean, especially Cuba (Penagos). The presenters commented on the artists and the artworks in a dialogical way and in doing so, they helped to explore questions of translation related to media, ideas, interpretation and meaning making.

The keynote presentation was challenging, critical and channeling our senses as we think about the translatability of art and how it narrates liberation and resistance, said PhD student Kenya Vanessa Williams.

Recent contributions from past years of TTC at Drew are available at a volume series published by Fordham University Press.