Is ice cream good for you? Scientists Divided on Claims for Health Benefits | health
Delicious, sweet and full of saturated fat, the concept of ice cream as a health food is as ridiculous as it is compelling.
But in what will be welcome news to many as Britain moves into warmer weather this week, an American public health historian has revealed how numerous studies over several decades have repeatedly found benefits of the frozen dessert’s mysterious health potential only to be overlooked by scientists.
IN an article about The Atlantic magazineDavid Merritt Johns said he first began looking into the claims last summer after hearing about some 2018 research from a Harvard PhD student that found that eating half a cup (64g) of ice cream a day was associated with a risk lower heart problems for diabetics.
Upon further investigation, Johns discovered that the relationship was actually more than 20 years old. Mark Pereira, the epidemiologist who came across it, told Johns that despite thorough testing: I still to this day don’t have an answer for it.
Pereira found that dairy-based desserts such as ice cream were associated with greatly reduced odds of developing insulin resistance syndrome (a precursor to diabetes) in overweight people, but the purported health benefits were not published. Scientists preferred to focus on the purported health benefits of yogurt.
Can Is the idea that ice cream is metabolically protective true? It would be quite surprising. Still, there are at least some points in its favor, Johns writes, citing the glycemic index of ice cream, which is lower than brown rice, and the supposed benefits of dairy products where the membrane is intact.
But the findings have so far received a somewhat chilly reception in Britain. As an academic doctor of public health, I won’t be rushing to eat more ice cream based on this research, said John Ford, academic doctor of public health and senior clinical lecturer at Queen Mary University of London.
There are many other possible explanations, it could be that people are more likely to have an ice cream to cool off after a walk or some exercise, or it could be that people tend to choose ice cream as a dessert over a The high-calorie chocolate cake bar is also likely to replace other high-fat foods.
It would be interesting to look at the types of people who were most likely to eat ice cream and the other lifestyle choices they made, Ford added.
Dr Duane Mellor, a senior lecturer and dietician at Aston Medical School, cautioned against being drawn on the health benefits of a single type of food and warned of the potential inaccuracy of food intake studies, which are usually carried out using questionnaires.
He said: The problem at the end of the day is that we try to attribute a health effect or benefit to a single food, when in reality we eat a variety of foods and it’s our whole dietary pattern that matters.
Mellor acknowledged, however, that ice cream may contain some nutrients that may be beneficial, such as calcium, and that it has a low glycemic index, but that this is likely outweighed by its sugar and calorie content.
So, in general, we shouldn’t think of ice cream as a health food, just something that can be enjoyed in small amounts as part of an overall healthy dietary pattern, he said.
The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England declined to comment.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/15/is-ice-cream-good-for-you-uk-scientists-give-idea-cold-shoulder
