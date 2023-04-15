Sewage is the main exception for encouraging the update of COVID-19

Recent developments:

Ottawa’s COVID-19 numbers are mostly down.

However, the average reading of the coronavirus sewage has increased for a month.

Another seven local residents have died with COVID.

The last

In general, of Ottawa Indicators of COVID have remained stable or declined for about three months. The increases have not increased to levels that Ottawa Public Health (OPH) considers to be of concern.

Experts recommendpeople wear masks indoors and in Ontario, in the days after the onset of symptoms of COVID. Staying home when sick and up-to-date on COVID vaccines can also help protect vulnerable people.

Wastewater

Data from the research teamshows that the average level of the wastewater of the coronavirus has increased for about a month since April 11.

OPH considers this level high.

Researchers measure and share the amount of the new coronavirus in Ottawa’s sewage. Here is the data for about the last 12 months; the most recent data is from April 11, 2023. (613covid.ca)

hospital

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 has been generally steady around 20 for about two months. It dropped to 13 in Friday’s update.

A separate number that includes patients who tested positive for COVID after being admitted for other reasons, those admitted for ongoing COVID complications, and those transferred from other health facilities has declined.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons and living in other areas. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, explosions and deaths

Ottawa drops to 11 active COVID outbreaks. According to OPH, this number is considered moderate.

The city’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has hovered around eight or nine percent this month, which OPH says is also moderate.

OPH reported 67 more cases of COVID since Tuesday and the death of six people who had COVID.

Vaccine

Ontario’s vaccine recommendations changed last week.

Booster dose recommended for people at higher riskafter six months, while people who are not at higher risk and have had a booster since September 2022 are told to wait for an update near autumn.

Twenty-three percent of Ottawans aged five and over have had a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within the past six months, with older age groups having higher vaccination rates. This does not factor in immunity from getting COVID.

Ottawa Public Health shows when residents age 5 and older last had a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage who had one in the last 6 months has decreased by 2 percentage points. (Ottawa Public Health)

As of the most recent weekly update, 85 per cent of Ottawa residents had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, 82 per cent had at least two, 56 per cent at least three and 31 per cent at least four.

Throughout the region

SPREAD

ofEastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)Level of risk of ‘sCOVID-19remains moderate.

The average sewage of the coronavirus isrising slowly to Kingston.Otherwise, they are outdated or unavailable outside of Ottawa.

Renfrew County’s average COVID test positivity rate is steady around six percent.

Hospitalization and death

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two patients in intensive care.

This regional number does not existincludes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPE)., which shares a weekly average of its local number of hospitalizations. This amounts to about eight patients.

Western Quebec has 40 patients in hospital with COVID. None of them are in intensive care.

That province has changed its database and criteria for COVID deaths. Quebecnow reports only one death where COVID is an underlying cause.

The Outaouais now has 472 total deaths from COVID, 26 of them this year, including one from last week.

Vaccine

The Kingston Area Health Unit says 19 percent of its population five years and older have had a COVID vaccine in the past six months. It drops to 21 percent at HPE and remains unavailable elsewhere.

Across eastern Ontario, between 79 and 90 per cent of residents aged five and over have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and between 52 and 65 per cent of those residents have had at least three, according to the province.