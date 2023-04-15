Virtual reality provides real-world training for police | News, Sports, Jobs





During training exercises this week, Warren County law enforcement officers faced a variety of dangerous situations — some of which could have involved the use of deadly force.

There was a confrontation with a difficult driver who got out of his truck along a busy highway. An active shooter incident occurred at a school. It was a family with a man armed with a baseball bat. Virtual reality exercises were brought to Warren County as a rural law enforcement training cooperative agreement between Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and State College’s Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA) on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department. ERTCA instructor Isaac Suydam was in control of how the virtual characters reacted, while fellow instructor Pat Whalen made sure officers didn’t hurt themselves or damage equipment while blind to the real world. Each officer had a VR pistol and a VR taser available. One reportedly chose cat VR. It wasn’t a test. When an officer completed a scenario, the program showed statistics about their performance – how many shots they fired – if any, how many hit “bad boys” and how many innocents they struck. Suydam asked them questions about their response to the scenarios to help them think about how they might handle a similar real-life situation differently. “These guys are getting an opportunity to run a scenario that’s as real as it can be without putting them in a position to get hurt or hurt someone else.” ERTCA’s Mike Valine said. “They can see what they can do better. To be able to bring that back to the field … it’s valuable.” Some officers said the virtual reality was real enough to get their heart rates up for training. “It was a wonderful experience,” Warren City Police Officer Gary Doolittle said. “Very stressful. Working on the stress and managing that stress in these types of scenarios makes it more realistic. You have to simulate the stress to know how you will react.” “It was really helpful,” Warren Township Police Officer Alex Suppa said. Another officer was heard saying: “That’s about as real as it gets.” The three-part training also included a basic forcible entry course, where officers practiced breaking into a locked door. The door offered different levels of difficulty. Instructor Shawn Jones said it was important for officers to practice and become comfortable with such skills and develop muscle memory as they work on their firearms skills. Valine worked with law enforcement in Stop the Bleed. In the types of incidents that officers deal with on a regular basis, there are often “Large amounts of bleeding,” he said. Officers are trained to use the Stop the Bleed equipment they carry, but generally they are only trained to use it on others. “I focus more on how to manage myself,” Valine said. An officer shot in the dominant arm may need to be able to apply a tourniquet with just his detached hand to stop the bleeding. The training was open to all Warren County law enforcement, according to NPRC’s Greg Triskett. A total of 27 officers from the City of Warren, Youngsville Township, Conewango Township, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County District Attorney’s Office and Warren County Probation passed the training. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox Alcohol is part of Warren County’s culture. For those who are able to consume responsibly, this is not a … Road paving season has arrived. A 7.5-mile paving project is scheduled to begin next week on Route 62 from Hatch Run … The Warren County Elections Office is gearing up for the May primary. Monday, May 1, is the last day to register…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesobserver.com/news/local-news/2023/04/virtual-reality-provides-real-world-training-for-police/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related