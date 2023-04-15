News | INPACT Global











Case studies “You guarantee the loyalty of your customers.” | Fidam Servizi SA

Hear how INPACT membership helped this Swiss firm to better serve their clients. INPACT Global climbs the IAB world rankings to 14th place

We were proud that our Global International INPACT Association has grown to 14th place in the International Accounting Bulletin world ranking survey for 2023! Case studies “Membership of INPACT is a must if you want to grow your business.” | WCC Consulting Group

Hear how INPACT membership enabled this Costa Rican firm to expand and improve its financial services. Alloy Silverstein: ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best of Accounting Diamond Award for Customer Service Excellence

We are honored to announce that our member Alloy Silverstein is one of a select few CPA firms… INPACT AP End Client Profits: VPR & Associates

VPR & Associates, a firm of chartered accountants, was formed in 1992. As of today, they… INPACT EMEA firms share their latest client earnings and referral updates

We are pleased to share an update on our latest customer earnings and referrals. It’s a pleasure to have… Completion of the INPACT Academy project

Today, we hosted the last of 4 INPACT Academy sessions – our newest initiative, launched… INPACT Global adds a new member to its Central America Region

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to our first member at El Salvador Consultores Integrales, SA de CV. Founded in 2014 in San Salvador, the firm has a large portfolio of clients in various sectors and offers auditing, accounting and management consulting services. Members of Latin America meet again in Costa Rica!

WCC Consultores – INPACT member in Costa Rica, hosted the Latin American member meeting on August 31 – September 2, 2022 INPACT Global welcomes first member to Qatar

We are proud to announce that we are welcoming our own the first member in Qatar Sadek & Co. CPAa highly qualified and renowned audit and financial management firm in Doha. Welcome to our New Member in Luxembourg!

INPACT is proud to welcome a member to Luxembourg – Trust & Accounting Sarla Chartered Accountant firm authorized and regulated by the Association of Chartered Accountants in Luxembourg (OEC). INPACT Global welcomes newest Member to Sweden

