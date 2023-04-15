



Next game: at Hope International 15.4.2023 | 11:00 am April 15 (Sat.) / 11:00 IN Hope International History FULLERTON, CA The Oaks traveled south for a 3-game series against the Royals this weekend. In the first game of the series, Menlo scored 10 hits and 5 runs, but found itself on the losing end, 25-5. They are now 7-27 overall, and 3-14 in conference play. Charboneau and Pera lead the way Menlo’s top 2 offensive performances came from left fielder Jonathan Charboneau, who hit third and designated hitter. Sage Pera hitting at 4. Charboneau went 3-5 on the day, with 2 RBI and 1 run scored. His 2 RBIs came in the top of the 7th when his double down the left field line scored Anthony Massetti AND Blake Dompierre . Pera contributed 2 RBIs in the game, which came via a home run to right field in the top of the 6th that also scored Charboneau. Pera also drew 2 walks a day. Charboneau now has 28 RBI to his name this season, putting him in a tie with him Anthony Massetti for second most among Menlo players. His double today was his fifth of the season. Pera leads the Oaks in home runs, with 10, and RBIs, with 34. His 10 home runs tie him for fourth most among all players in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Efficient keel Right-handed reliever Richard Kiel pitched the final out of the game and was the only Oaks pitcher not to give up a run. He needed just 12 pitches to retire all 3 Royals he faced. So far this season, Kiel has allowed just 16 earned runs. That’s the fewest of any Oaks player who has played at least 15 times, although Kiel has the third-most innings played of any Menlo player, with 36.2. The next one Menlo and Hope International will play a doubleheader tomorrow in Fullerton. The first pitch of the day is scheduled to be thrown at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://menloathletics.com/news/2023/4/14/baseball-drops-weekend-opener-to-hope-international-25-5.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related