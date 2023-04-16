The Prime Minister begins the second week of Commemorations of the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday).





The Prime Minister will enter the second week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday).

It will honor the courage, imagination and perseverance of those who worked for peace and had the personal courage to continue.

Inspiring young people born in or after 1998 will be welcomed at a gala dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening.

Next week's visit will be the prime minister's fifth to Northern Ireland since he has been in office, making it one of his most visited countries. The Prime Minister said: This week we continue to acknowledge the courage, imagination and perseverance of those who built the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday). It gives me great pleasure to meet some of the main architects of peace and to remember those who are no longer with us. It is a tribute to the 1998 Agreement that we also see a new generation of inspiring people across Northern Ireland today. Those who volunteer time and effort to actively make their communities stronger. So this week I will honor both the young people who have continued to heal the wounds of a dark and difficult past, and those who came before them and laid the foundations for a better future. The agreement continues to enjoy strong international support and the coming days will see a spotlight on the peace, prosperity and economic opportunities that have come from the commitment in 1998. This week will provide further opportunities to reflect on and discuss transformation and progress. ongoing in all communities in Northern Ireland. Queens University's Deal 25 Conference will begin Monday and will include speeches, panel discussions, plenary sessions and collaborative events by former and current political leaders. The Gala Dinner will conclude the last period of events to commemorate the anniversary and strengthen efforts to support our vision for a prosperous 25 years ahead. This follows President Bidens visit to Belfast last week, where the Prime Minister and President celebrated the progress Northern Ireland has made over the last quarter of a century and committed to building an even brighter future for Northern Ireland.

