The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade will make a colorful return





The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is back for the first time since 2019. The event, which faced cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bring thousands of people to the area of ​​East 49th Avenue, between Main and Fraser streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event marks the creation of the Khalsain order in 1699, a defining moment in Sikh history, which gave the Sikh faith its final form. Vaisakhi is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar and is celebrated every April. A major component of the spiritual and cultural event is the parade with music, bright colors and decorated floats. The Sikh scriptures known as the Guru Granth Sahib are also carried through the streets on a float. The parade begins around 11 a.m. from the Khalsa Diwan Temple at 8000 Ross St. It travels west on Southeast Marine Drive, north along Main Street, then east on 49th Avenue, south on Fraser Street, east on East 57th Avenue, then south along Ross Street again to Southeast. Marine Drive. Early edition5:55Vaisakhi Parade in Vancouver The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade, which celebrates the Punjabi New Year, is taking place this weekend. We speak to Parade Marshall Jag Sanghera about what to expect from the parade, the first since 2019. Vendors will be open along the parade route and festivities are expected to end around 5:30 p.m. Road closures are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00 on the following road sections: 1100-200 SoutheastMarine Drive from Ross Street to Main Street.

8100-6500 Main Street from SoutheastMarine Driveto E 49th Avenue.

200-600 East49th Avenue from Main Street to Fraser Street.

6500-7200 Fraser Street from East49th Avenue to East 57th Avenue.

700-1000 East 57th Avenue from Fraser Street to Ross Street.

7300-8000 Ross Street from East 57th Avenue to SoutheastMarine Drive. Floats are a colorful part of Vaisakhi parades. (Jean Paetkau/CBC) Thousands of people gathered in the Newton area of ​​Surrey, BC, during the 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi festival. (Roshini Nair/CBC) Surrey Vaisakhi festival a week away The Vaisakhi celebrations will continue on April 22 with the Surrey Vaisakhi festival, which has also returned after a break due to the pandemic. Vancouver Baisakhi Festival

When: Saturday, April 15.

Where: East 49th Avenue between Main and Fraser Street.

Time: 10:00. until 6 pm. Surrey Vaisakhi Festival

When: Saturday, April 22.

Where: Around 128th Street and 76th Avenue.

Time: 10 am to 6 pm. The Sun Run was set for Sunday Sunday will be another busy day in the city, with the Sun Run returning to the streets of Vancouver. More than 23,000 people took part in last year’s Sun Run, the first in-person version of the 10km road race since 2019. Some road closures will be in effect for the event. Road closures will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end by 1:30 p.m.

