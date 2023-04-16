Germany begins decommissioning its last nuclear power plantsExBulletin



change the subtitles Armin Weigel/AP

Armin Weigel/AP

BERLIN Germany began shutting down its three remaining nuclear power plants on Saturday as part of a long-planned transition to renewable energy, prompting cheers from environmentalists who campaigned for the move.

The shutdown of the Emsland, Neckarwestheim II and Isar II reactors, agreed more than a decade ago, was being watched closely abroad.

Other industrialized countries, such as the United States, Japan, China, France and Britain, are counting on nuclear power to replace fossil fuels that heat the planet. Germany’s decision to stop using both has been met with some skepticism, as well as unsuccessful last-minute calls to halt the shutdown.

Decades of anti-nuclear protests in Germany, fueled by the Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters, pressured successive governments to end the use of a technology that critics argue is unsafe and unsustainable.

Environmental groups planned to mark the day with celebrations outside the three reactors and rallies in major cities, including Berlin. Small closed-door ceremonies were also held inside the plant.

Advocates of nuclear power say fossil fuels must be phased out first as part of global efforts to curb climate change, arguing that nuclear power produces far fewer greenhouse gas emissions and is safe, if managed properly.

As energy prices rose last year due to the war in Ukraine, some members of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government called for the shutdown of nuclear power plants as planned on December 31, 2022. In a compromise, Scholz agreed to an extension once the deadline, but insisted that the final count would take place on April 15.

However, Bavaria’s conservative governor Markus Soeder, who backed the original deadline set in 2011 when Chancellor Angela Merkel was Germany’s leader, this week called the shutdown “an absolutely wrong decision”.

“While many countries in the world are even expanding nuclear power, Germany is doing the opposite,” Soeder said. “We need every possible form of energy. Otherwise, we risk rising electricity prices and driving businesses away.”

Nuclear power advocates around the world have criticized the German shutdown, aware that the move by Europe’s largest economy could deal a blow to a technology they tout as a clean and reliable alternative to fossil fuels.

The German government has admitted that, in the short term, the country will have to rely more on polluting coal and natural gas to meet its energy needs, even as it takes steps to massively increase electricity generation from the sun and the wind Germany aims to be carbon neutral by 2045.

But officials such as Environment Minister Steffi Lemke say the idea of ​​a nuclear renaissance is a myth, citing data showing that nuclear power’s share of global electricity production is shrinking.

At a recent press conference in Berlin, Lemke noted that the construction of new nuclear power plants in Europe, such as Hinkley Point C in Britain, has faced significant delays and cost overruns. Funds spent on maintaining aging reactors or building new reactors would be better spent installing cheap renewables, she argued.

Experts such as Claudia Kemfert of the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin say the 5% of Germany’s electricity that currently comes from its three remaining reactors could easily be replaced without risking blackouts.

The northwestern city of Lingen, home of the Emsland plant, plans to become a center for hydrogen production using cheap electricity generated by North Sea wind farms, mayor Dieter Krone told The Associated Press in an interview this week.

The operator of the power plant, RWE, has made it clear that it is committed to the shutdown. The company still runs some of Europe’s dirtiest coal-fired power plants. It recently pushed for the destruction of a village to expand the mine as part of a plan to boost short-term production before ending its use of coal by 2030.

Many of Germany’s nuclear power plants will still undergo costly decommissioning by then. The question of what to do with the highly radioactive material accumulated in the 62 years since the country’s first reactor began operating remains unresolved. Efforts to find a final home for hundreds of containers of toxic waste have met with stiff resistance from local groups and officials, including Soeder, the Bavarian governor.

“Nuclear power provided electricity for three generations, but its legacy remains dangerous for 30,000 generations,” said Lemke, who also pointed to previously unexplored dangers, such as the targeting of civilian atomic facilities during conflicts.

Finding a place to safely store spent nuclear fuel is a problem facing other countries using the technology, including the United States. However, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that nuclear power will “play a critical role in America’s clean energy future”. This week, it welcomed Japan’s decision to restart many of its reactors.

With a national debate raging again in Germany over whether nuclear closures are really a good idea, the top official responsible for nuclear safety at the Environment Ministry, Gerrit Niehaus, was asked by a reporter to sum up in a single sentence what lessons you should be taught by the country’s brief atomic age.

“You have to think things through,” Niehaus said.