500 days in a cave: Spanish athlete claims record after human experiment

A 50-year-old Spanish extreme athlete on Friday emerged from a 500-day challenge living 70 meters (230 feet) deep in a cave outside Granada with minimal outside contact.

Wearing dark glasses and smiling as she adjusted to the spring light in southern Spain, elite climber Beatriz Flamini told reporters that time had flown by and she didn’t want to go out.

When they came in to get me, I was asleep. I thought something had happened. I said: Already? Certainly not. I hadn’t finished my book, she said.

Flamini’s support team said she broke a world record for the longest time spent in a cave in an experiment monitored by scientists studying the human mind and circadian rhythms.

She was 48 years old when she entered the cave, celebrating two birthdays alone underground.

Flamini started her challenge on Saturday, November 20, 2021, before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the end of the mask requirement in Spain and the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

She got out for eight days, her team found, but remained isolated in a tent waiting for repairs to a router used to send audio and video to show her team how she was doing.

On Friday, she was greeted by a phalanx of cameras and her support team, who surrounded her in a hug.

Asked if she ever considered hitting her panic button or leaving the cave, she replied: Never. I actually didn’t want to go out.

Flamini spent her time underground exercising, painting and drawing, and knitting woolen hats. She took two GoPro cameras to document her time and took 60 books and 1,000 liters of water, according to her support team.

She said she started her challenge by trying to keep track of time. On day 65 I stopped counting and lost track of time, she said.

There have been difficult moments like when the cave was overrun by flies and some beautiful ones, she said. If this is your dream and you are making it come true, why would you cry?

She said she focused on staying coherent, eating well and enjoying the silence. She looked forward to treats such as avocados, fresh eggs and clean t-shirts that her support team sent before, like gods, also taking away her junk.

I didn’t talk to myself out loud, but I had internal conversations and I got along really well with myself, she joked.

You need to stay aware of your feelings. If you’re afraid, that’s natural, but never let panic set in or you become paralyzed.

She said her team was told not to contact her under any circumstances, even about a family death. If there is no communication, there is no communication regardless of the circumstances. People who know me knew and respected that.

Flamini was monitored by a group of psychologists, researchers, cavers and physical trainers seeking insights into how social isolation and disorientation can affect timing, brain patterns and sleep.

She was looking forward to showering and sharing a plate of fried eggs and chips with friends. She said she would put herself in the hands of doctors to study the impact on her body and mind before planning new mountaineering and caving projects.

The Guinness Book of World Records website gives 33 Chilean and Bolivian miners who spent 69 days at a depth of 688 meters trapped in 2010 as the longest surviving time trapped underground.

A Guinness spokesman was not immediately able to confirm whether there was a separate record for volunteer life in a cave and whether Flamini had broken it.