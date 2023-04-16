Weakened followers found on Kenyan pastor’s estate; 4 dead

Police in coastal Kenya found 15 emaciated parishioners at a church pastor’s property and four of the people died after the group was rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police officials said investigators received a tip that dozens of people were starving after their pastor told them it was a way to meet Jesus. Most of the pursuers could not walk or talk when officers found them.

Pastor of the International Church of the Good News, Paul Makenzi, on Friday surrendered to the police in the town of Malindi.

Makenzi was arrested and charged last month in the deaths of two children whose parents were members of his church. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail while the case continued.

The people who died on Friday have not been identified and their bodies were taken to a mortuary in Malindi.

Residents had complained to local authorities about the pastor, accusing him of fueling the growing cult in the area. Cults are common in Kenya which has a predominantly religious society.

Police received information about a possible mass grave on the pastor’s property, but initial searches turned up none.

Investigations are ongoing, according to Malindi Sub-County Police Chief John Kemboi.

