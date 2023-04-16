International
News roundup for April 14, 2023: 1AExBulletin
VINCENZO CIRCOSTA/AFP via Getty Images
Amid an uncertain future surrounding the abortion drug mifepristone, Democratic governors across the country they are collecting drugs to protect abortion access in their states.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on what Bragg described as a “brazen” campaign to attack and intimidate his office’s investigation into Donald Trump. Jordan is calling former prosecutors from Bragg’s office and requesting documents related to the investigation.
A gunman in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 5 people during a live-streamed attack on a local bank. The attacker was an employee and injured nine others before being shot dead by police.
A young, racist gun enthusiast is is said to be responsible for one of the worst intelligence leaks in Pentagon history. The man worked at a military base and posted on a Discord server classified material about Ukraine’s efforts in its war against Russia.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is spending his time these days meeting with global leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism after a three-day state visit this week for saying Europe should not be involved in the conflict between the US and China over Taiwan. Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva landed on Wednesday for his visit with President Xi.
Two people have lost their lives and about 20 people are missing a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia this week. The UN reports that 441 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean until now in 2023.
Joining us for this week’s roundup insider hour is TRAFFIC LIGHTSS ‘ Benjy Sarlin, News Bloomberg‘ Wendy BenjaminsonAND NBC News‘ Ali Vitali.
For the international edition of the Digest, we are united News Bloomberg‘ Saleha Mohsin AND The Wall Street JournalS ‘ Nancy Youssef
Also with us is a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress James Kitfield.
Like what you hear? Find out more about our programs online.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/15/1170251327/the-news-roundup-for-april-14-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Shemar Britton defeats Aaron Wilson to win Classifieds table tennis final
- Amazon Fashion finds less than $25 to buy before it sells out
- Know your risk of heart disease
- Google Devises Fundamental Search Changes to Beat AI Rivals
- CDC report shows nationwide rise in STI cases
- Hollywood writers authorize strike against studios
- FDNY hockey player brutally KOs NYPD opponent
- Kate Chastains Baby Shower Dress: Pictures
- Legal Leaders Exchange: change management with AI-powered technology
- BNB Smart Chain & BNB Greenfield — Retail Tech Innovation Hub
- Measles cases in Halifax area prompt vaccine reminders from health officials – Halifax
- Russia: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits the southeast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in …