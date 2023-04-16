Sudan: Rapid Support Force claims control of presidential palace





At least 25 people were killed and 183 others wounded in clashes across Sudan, the Sudanese Central Medical Committee told CNN on Saturday.

Sudanese paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo claims to have captured most of Khartoum’s official sites after clashes erupted between his armed group and the local army on Saturday.

The Rapid Support Force controls more than 90 percent of strategic sites in Khartoum, Dagalo said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, referring to his paramilitary group.

The country’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disputed Dagalo’s claims and said the army has maintained control over government sites.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, described Burhan as a criminal, accusing him of instigating the fighting on Saturday, which left three civilians dead and dozens injured.

Armed clashes were reported across Khartoum, including the presidential palace and the capital’s army headquarters. Medical sources at a hospital in central Khartoum told CNN on Saturday afternoon that the hospital has received dozens of wounded civilians and military personnel in recent hours.

The Sudanese military said Rapid Support Forces infiltrated Khartoum airport and burned civilian planes.

To our honorable people, the insurgent forces are continuing their cycles of treasonous plots and attacks against our country and its national sovereignty. Since this morning, your sons of the Armed Forces have been fighting with their lives for the rights and dignity of our nations, the Official Spokesman of the Armed Forces said in a statement.

Dagalo’s meteoric rise to power began when he was a leader of Sudan’s notorious Janjaweed forces, implicated in human rights abuses in the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s. His group also killed at least 118 people in pro-government protests. – democracy in June 2019 after troops opened fire on a peaceful protest.

The Sudanese military has accused the Rapid Support Force of treasonous plotting against the country and has called for its disbandment.

There will be no negotiations or dialogue before disbanding the Hemedtis rebel militia, the Sudanese military said in a statement. She also issued a wanted poster for Dagalo, calling him a fugitive criminal.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called on the leaders of the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, while the UN Security Council issued a statement stressing the importance of maintaining humanitarian access and ensure the safety of UN personnel.

The African Union also issued a statement urging political and military parties to find a just political solution to the crisis.

The Sudanese Army’s General Command issued a statement urging civilians to stay indoors as warplanes will conduct sweeps in search of Rapid Support Forces.

The Sudanese Air Force will conduct a thorough sweep of the Rapid Support rebel militia presence. The Air Force calls on all citizens to stay inside their homes and not go out,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the fragile situation comes amid negotiations on a civilian-led transition to restore civilian rule in the country.

The main parties in Khartoum a few weeks ago reached a very important framework agreement on how to proceed with a transition to civilian government. And there has been real progress in trying to move it forward, Blinken said during a news conference in Vietnam.

It is a fragile situation. There are other actors who can push against this progress. But this is a real opportunity to finally bring about a civilian-led transition, and one that we and other countries are trying to strengthen, the top US diplomat added.

Blinken also discussed the situation in a joint phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The discussion highlighted the importance of stopping military escalation and returning to the framework agreement in a way that guarantees Sudan’s security and stability, he said.

The State Security Committee of Khartoum late Saturday declared a public holiday in the capital to preserve the lives of citizens and their property.

The military has been in charge of Sudan since a coup in 2021, with Burhan and Dagalo in charge. The 2021 coup ended a power-sharing deal, following the 2019 ouster of former long-serving president Omar al-Bashir.

A CNN investigation also revealed another connection between the two men: their involvement in Russia’s exploitation of Sudan’s gold resources to finance its war in Ukraine, with the Dagalos forces also the main recipients of Russian training and weaponry.

But recent talks have led to cracks in the alliance between the two military leaders. Negotiations have sought to integrate the Rapid Support Force into the country’s military as part of the effort to transition to civilian rule.

Sources in the Sudanese civil movement and Sudanese military sources told CNN that the main points of contention included the timeline for joining forces, the status given to RSF officers in the future hierarchy and whether RSF forces should be under the command of the chief of the army. instead of the commander-in-chief of Sudan, who is currently Burhan.

The hostilities, the sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both sides see as an existential struggle for dominance, one with Burhan, they said, seeking support from Sudan’s former Islamist rulers, reviving the specter of days that many Sudanese fought to leave behind.