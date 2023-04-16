Five First Nations reach agreement with BC, federal governments on Treaty land rights claims

On April 15, 2023, five First Nations in BC, along with provincial and federal government representatives, announced agreements to settle Treaty Nations land rights claims.

The settlements resolve long-standing claims that these First Nations did not receive all the lands they were owed under Treaty 8, which they signed in 1899.

The settlements were announced by Judy Desjarlais, Chief of the Blueberry River First Nations; Trevor Makadahay, Chief of the Doig River First Nation; Darlene Hunter, Chief of Halfway River First Nation; Justin Napoleon, Chief of the Saulteau First Nations; and Roland Willson, Chief of the West Moberly First Nations; along with Marc Miller, federal minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations; BC Premier David Eby; and Murray Rankin, BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Honoring Treaty and legal obligations to First Nations and working collaboratively to renew relationships are essential to addressing historical wrongs and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in Canada. These settlements will also create economic and business opportunities for the entire northeastern region of British Columbia.

For more than 100 years, First Nations were denied the use and benefit of thousands of hectares of land owed to them under Treaty 8, while the resources on and under those lands were taken and developed by others. Under the settlement agreements, Canada will provide First Nations with compensation for these losses and costs associated with the claims.

In addition to monetary compensation from the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia will provide First Nations with approximately 44,266 hectares (109,385 acres) of Crown land. In a similar agreement, the Province of Alberta has also agreed to provide an amount of land to the Doig River First Nation in that province.

The settlement of these Treaty Land Claims is the result of dedicated efforts by chiefs, councils, communities and negotiators since 2004. These Treaty Land Settlement Agreements demonstrate the federal and provincial governments’ commitment to advancing of reconciliation – one that shows commitment to builds trust, recognizes and respects Treaty relationships and helps build a better future for all Canadians.

Quotes:

Chief Judy Desjarlais, Blueberry River First Nations –

“This is a monumental day for the Blueberry River First Nations community, our elders and the ancestors who came before us. This settlement is part of an ongoing process of recognizing and healing from the long and difficult history of displacement and marginalization of the Blueberry within our traditional territory. We have overcome many significant challenges and obstacles through nearly two decades of negotiations to achieve fair compensation from the Crown for our Treaty land claim. We still have a long way to go, but in the spirit of truth, transparency and reconciliation, we are setting a path so that the next seven generations can continue our traditional and cultural way of life in the land from which they first came. ours. which they called: “Su Nachii K’chige” – the place where happiness lives.”

Chief Trevor Makadahay, Doig River First Nation –

“Council is very committed to meeting with you all in the future and members are very happy to have the Treaty land rights resolved and a substantial investment in our local community and northeastern BC with our urban reserve.”

Chief Darlene Hunter, Halfway River First Nation –

“Halfway’s ancestors adhered to Treaty 8 in 1914, but never received the full title to the land promised to them under the Treaty. Halfway filed a specific claim in November 1995 for those lands and began negotiations in December 2002. Now, 99 years later, Halfway has finally resolved this extraordinary Treaty promise with Canada and BC. This resolution will benefit not only the current generation of members of Halfway, but also generations to come.”

Chief Justin Napoleon, Saulteau First Nations –

“We are very happy to finally reach an agreement with BC and Canada. Our elders, our community and our past leaders worked for decades to repair this broken treaty promise. They never lost faith and proved that it can be done. We are grateful for the support we have received from neighboring communities and people across the region. Now we can take another step forward together and show that respecting the Treaty will help make BC a fairer and more prosperous place for all.”

Chief Roland Wilson, West Moberly First Nations –

“It’s been a long hard journey to get us to this point today. We are grateful that we are finally able to move on. Thank you to those who worked diligently on this historic claim, including previous chiefs, councils, elders, members and legal teams. It feels good to finally be moving on to the next stage – now the work begins. We look forward to working in partnership with both governments as long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the rivers flow. What we have been able to achieve here will set the stage for future generations to continue to move our nations forward in a positive way.”

Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations –

“A truth that cannot be ignored is that, for too long, promises, trust and relationships with Indigenous peoples have been broken because Canada did not live up to its obligations as a Treaty partner. Now, we must work together to address that legacy and renew our relationship with recent generations. I would like to thank the chiefs, councils and the province of British Columbia. As we move this critical work forward together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the spirit and intent of Treaty 8.”

Premier David Eby, British Columbia –

“Honoring Treaty 8 is a critical part of BC’s work to advance reconciliation in the Peace River area and reconnect these First Nations to their land. By resolving Treaty land claims, we are correcting a historical injustice and restoring what was promised under the Treaty. This is an important step that will provide greater predictability and economic opportunity for everyone in the region.”

Murray Rankin, BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Resolving the Treaty land claim is a historic step toward reconciliation in the Peace River area and will help build healthy communities and prosperous and thriving economies. Honoring Treaty 8 will bring benefits to all those living in the North East.”

