International
Treaty 8 First Nations in BC celebrate signing land rights treaty claims with province, Ottawa
The five First Nations in northeastern BC, who signed a land treaty known as Treaty 8 in 1899, celebrated the culmination of decades of negotiations to honor it as agreed more than 100 years ago.
“It’s been a long road for my people,” said an emotional Chief Judy Desjarlais of the Blueberry RiverFirst Nations at a press conference in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon that included representatives from four of the five nations, UN Prime Minister David Eby, as well as provincial and federal. ministers of indigenous relations.
For decades, Treaty 8 nations have fought for BC and Canada to fulfill treaty agreements, such as providing 128 hectares of land per person in each nation to allow their traditional ways of life and take advantage of economic opportunities .
“Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” said Saulteau First Nation Council Chief Justin Napoleon. “The government shortchanged us when it came to surveying our reserve land.”
The province said that for more than 100 years, First Nations were deprived of the use and benefit of thousands of hectares of land owed to them under Treaty 8, while the resources on and under those lands were taken and developed by others.
On Saturday, Murray Rankin, BC’s minister of indigenous relations and reconciliation, and Marc Miller, federal minister of crown-indigenous relations, announced that more than 25 years of negotiations to address some of these wrongs had ended.
As part of the agreements, BC will transfer the crown land back to the nations, while Canada will compensate the First Nations for losses and costs related to the claims.
‘Abllo that has not been paid for 100 years’
BC will make 109,385 hectares (443 square kilometers) available to nations, but did not break down the amounts of land by nation. The Government of Canada will provide $800 million to comply with Treaty 8 as intended when it was signed.
“It’s not a windfall, it’s not free money,” Miller said explaining the monetary value. “It’s a bill that won’t be paid for 100 years.”
Miller also did not disclose how the money would be distributed among the nations, which have a cumulative population of about 3,300 people currently.according to the provincial government.
The province of Alberta has also agreed to provide an amount of land to the Doig River First Nation in that province in a related agreement.
All parties at Saturday’s event spoke passionately and at times emotionally about the drawn-out process to get the deals done, saying building trust and confidence in the negotiations is a model for how Canada and BC can meet their obligations to First Nations according to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
George Desjarlais of West Moberly spoke about his initial work on the issue in the mid-1990s and passing it on to new generations of councilors from his nation. He said he was not sure he would see the settlement of Saturday’s land rights claims from the treaty in his lifetime.
“As a West Moberly First Nations elder, I’d just like to say, ‘thank you very much,'” he said.
All elected officials and First Nation representatives who spoke at the event praised the work and effort required to make the agreement happen. They honored the people who had worked on this process, but did not live to see its resolution.
Part of #Reconciliation it is facing the historical mistakes of the past and working together with it #FirstNations in BC to right those wrongs. Today, five nations will receive compensation and over 46,000 hectares of land will be returned to them. https://t.co/HFeeO84qZd #DRIPA #UNDRIP #BCPoli pic.twitter.com/mb8pmW3OwL
“This is about righting an injustice, it’s also about restoring what was promised under the treaty,” Rankin said. “We finished it, but after a long time, but we built relationships that will last.”
said the province in a release that the settlements will create economic and business opportunities for the entire northeastern region of British Columbia.
Saturday’s announcement follows a revenue sharing and consensus agreement with four of the Treaty 8 First Nations signed with BC in January, along with a natural resource development agreement with the Blueberry River First Nations.
