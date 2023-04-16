Gunfire and military jets roar over Sudan’s capital as army rivals clashExBulletin







Marwan Ali/AP LAGOS, Nigeria Fighting broke out Saturday morning in the Sudanese capital Khartoum between two factions of Sudan’s armed forces, with reports of gunfire and explosions across the city. After weeks of rising tensions, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say they have taken control of the presidential palace, the state television station, the army chief’s residence and Khartoum International Airport, plunging the country into further unrest. Both the RSF and Sudan’s military have accused each other of fueling the ongoing fighting, and air force jets have been seen attacking targets above Khartoum. The sudden conflict follows a long dispute over plans to integrate the two forces as part of a fragile transition to democracy that now appears to be in further jeopardy. VIDEOS posted on social media appeared to show the unfolding conflict, capturing air force jets patrolling the skies, soldiers firing in the streets of the capital, armored vehicles speeding through residential streets and civilians running and taking cover. The Union of Sudanese Doctors told him Reuters that at least 25 people were killed and 183 others were injured. But with most civilians holed up in the country and doctors unable to move freely around the city, the picture was far from clear. Most of the casualties were reported in the capital with some in the Darfur region, including, according to the United Nations, three Sudanese World Food Program workers.

Marwan Ali/AP American Ambassador John Godfrey posted on Twitter that he was awakened by the disturbing sounds of gunfire and was now sheltering with the staff of the US Embassy in Khartoum. “Escalation of tensions within the military component into direct fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting,” he said. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken called for calm on both sides and said it was “deeply concerned” about reports of violence. Tensions between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force have been rising for months The fighting comes after months of rising tension between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, popularly known as Hemedti. As tensions rose, both forces increasingly mobilized in Khartoum, raising fears of a full-scale conflict. Fears escalated further on Thursday when the army said the RSF’s latest moves were illegal. The fighting is the latest turbulent episode in Sudan’s recent history. Both the army and the RSF helped oust longtime former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following a major civilian uprising. Then, after a brief return to civilian rule, both forces regained power in a coup in 2021, with the RSF accused of killing hundreds of protesters and widespread human rights abuses. In December, the military agreed to hand over power to a civilian-led government this month, but the plan has been held back by tensions between the military and the RSF over who should lead and become the de facto head of state ahead of elections. An army official told Al Jazeera that the RSF had attacked its forces and was trying to take control of the military headquarters. The RSF said in a statement that the army had started the conflict by attacking its base south of Khartoum. As night fell on Khartoum, the fighting continued. There were power outages in many parts of the city as a number of power poles were damaged by the fighting. Most people had been trapped inside since the violence began earlier in the day, with no clear idea of ​​when it would be safe enough to come out of hiding, and no clear idea of ​​who controls Sudan and how this ends.

